With 24 hours to go, President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration committee has issued the latest list of entertainers performing at the events surrounding it.
All but one (3 Doors Down) your correspondent hadn’t heard of and had to Google, and at least three sound completely made up ('Tony Orlando', 'Big & Rich' and 'The Piano Guys', I’m looking at you).
The list is a far cry from the “plenty of movie and entertainment stars” Trump promised:
Trump at least knows his fan base as the majority of the performers are country singers, including Toby Keith (best-known for ‘Should’ve Been A Cowboy’ apparently) and Lee Greenwood (‘God Bless the USA’).
Unfortunately, Bruce Springsteen tribute act The B Street Band cancelled on him out of respect for Springsteen and his political views, while 13 dancers in the Radio City Rockettes dance company have said they will sit out the performance in protest.
Hosts of musicians declined to play the inauguration, including Sir Elton John, Moby, Charlotte Church and Rebecca Ferguson, who wrote an open letter stating she'd only attend should she be able to perform the song ‘Strange Fruit’ - Billie Holiday's sombre exploration of the lynching of African Americans at the start of the 20th century.
The US Capitol building is seen ahead of the upcoming inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump
Participants take part in a rehearsal for the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump at the US Capitol in Washington DC
Army Sgt. Maj. Greg Lowery, left, playing the part of President-elect Donald Trump, and Army Spc. Sara Corry, playing the part of Melania Trump, walk along the parade route during a dress rehearsal for Inauguration Day in Washington, DC
Work is still being performed on the stage ahead of next week inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington DC
A sign welcoming President-elect Donald Trump is seen near the White House in Washington, DC
Workers prepare the West Front of the US Capitol for the upcoming inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump
A marching band rehearses on the East side of the US Capitol in Washington DC, during a dress rehearsal
Maxine McGinnis arranges the Trump paraphernalia for sale on a store shelf at the White House Gifts store in Washington DC
Donald Trump hot sauce is seen for sale on the store shelf of Stars and Stripes store as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take the reins of power. The inauguration will take place on January 20th when President Barack Obama ends his 8 year run as Americas president
Sarah Chambers shops for Trump paraphernalia at the White House Gifts store as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take the reins of power as President in Washington DC
The Washington Monument is seen as preparations continue for the presidential inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump
Workers prepare the stage in front of the Lincoln Memorial to be used in the presidential inauguration festivities for President-elect Donald Trump as he prepares to take the reins of power in Washington DC
Inauguration performers list (as of 10am GMT, 19 January):
3 Doors Down
Toby Keith
Chrisette Michele
Lee Greenwood
Jackie Evancho
Big & Rich
Tony Orlando
The Rockets
The Mormon Tabernacle Choir
The Piano Guys
Sam Moore (of the duo Sam & Dave)
Tim Rushlow
The Frontmen of Country
Travis Greene
DJ Ravidrums
The Talladega College Tornado Marching BandTalladega College Tornado Marching Band
