With 24 hours to go, President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration committee has issued the latest list of entertainers performing at the events surrounding it.

All but one (3 Doors Down) your correspondent hadn’t heard of and had to Google, and at least three sound completely made up ('Tony Orlando', 'Big & Rich' and 'The Piano Guys', I’m looking at you).

The list is a far cry from the “plenty of movie and entertainment stars” Trump promised:

Latest list of entertainers who will perform at Inaugural: pic.twitter.com/rUH352Ajqj — West Wing Reports (@WestWingReport) January 19, 2017

Trump inauguration performers list is actually a list of your dad’s alter egos pic.twitter.com/ChUbsT3S0g — Christopher Hooton (@ChristophHooton) January 19, 2017

Trump at least knows his fan base as the majority of the performers are country singers, including Toby Keith (best-known for ‘Should’ve Been A Cowboy’ apparently) and Lee Greenwood (‘God Bless the USA’).

Unfortunately, Bruce Springsteen tribute act The B Street Band cancelled on him out of respect for Springsteen and his political views, while 13 dancers in the Radio City Rockettes dance company have said they will sit out the performance in protest.

Hosts of musicians declined to play the inauguration, including Sir Elton John, Moby, Charlotte Church and Rebecca Ferguson, who wrote an open letter stating she'd only attend should she be able to perform the song ‘Strange Fruit’ - Billie Holiday's sombre exploration of the lynching of African Americans at the start of the 20th century.

Rehearsal for Presidential Inauguration







12 show all Rehearsal for Presidential Inauguration





















1/12 The US Capitol building is seen ahead of the upcoming inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump Getty Images

2/12 Participants take part in a rehearsal for the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump at the US Capitol in Washington DC Getty Images

3/12 Army Sgt. Maj. Greg Lowery, left, playing the part of President-elect Donald Trump, and Army Spc. Sara Corry, playing the part of Melania Trump, walk along the parade route during a dress rehearsal for Inauguration Day in Washington, DC Getty Images

4/12 Work is still being performed on the stage ahead of next week inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington DC Getty Images

5/12 A sign welcoming President-elect Donald Trump is seen near the White House in Washington, DC Getty Images

6/12 Workers prepare the West Front of the US Capitol for the upcoming inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump Getty Images

7/12 A marching band rehearses on the East side of the US Capitol in Washington DC, during a dress rehearsal Getty Images

8/12 Maxine McGinnis arranges the Trump paraphernalia for sale on a store shelf at the White House Gifts store in Washington DC Getty Images

9/12 Donald Trump hot sauce is seen for sale on the store shelf of Stars and Stripes store as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take the reins of power. The inauguration will take place on January 20th when President Barack Obama ends his 8 year run as Americas president Getty Images

10/12 Sarah Chambers shops for Trump paraphernalia at the White House Gifts store as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take the reins of power as President in Washington DC Getty Images

11/12 The Washington Monument is seen as preparations continue for the presidential inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump Getty Images

12/12 Workers prepare the stage in front of the Lincoln Memorial to be used in the presidential inauguration festivities for President-elect Donald Trump as he prepares to take the reins of power in Washington DC Getty Images

All the artists who have refused to play Trump's inauguration