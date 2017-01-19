The last few days I’ve been thinking/worrying that some kind of surprise Kanye West performance could be on the cards at President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, given the pair’s apparent chumminess and Trump’s desperate need for an A-lister on his pretty humiliating inauguration performers line-up.

Fortunately, it seems we’ll be spared Ye completely jumping the shark though, as Presidential Inaugural Committee chairman Tom Barrack has confirmed they decided not to ask Kanye to take part in proceedings.

“We haven’t asked him. He’s been great. He considers himself a friend of the President-elect, but it’s not the venue,” he told CNN.

“The venue we have for entertainment is filled out, it’s perfect, it’s going to be typically and traditionally American, and Kanye is a great guy but we just haven’t asked him to perform. We move on with our agenda.”

Rehearsal for Presidential Inauguration







1/12 The US Capitol building is seen ahead of the upcoming inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump Getty Images

2/12 Participants take part in a rehearsal for the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump at the US Capitol in Washington DC Getty Images

3/12 Army Sgt. Maj. Greg Lowery, left, playing the part of President-elect Donald Trump, and Army Spc. Sara Corry, playing the part of Melania Trump, walk along the parade route during a dress rehearsal for Inauguration Day in Washington, DC Getty Images

4/12 Work is still being performed on the stage ahead of next week inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington DC Getty Images

5/12 A sign welcoming President-elect Donald Trump is seen near the White House in Washington, DC Getty Images

6/12 Workers prepare the West Front of the US Capitol for the upcoming inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump Getty Images

7/12 A marching band rehearses on the East side of the US Capitol in Washington DC, during a dress rehearsal Getty Images

8/12 Maxine McGinnis arranges the Trump paraphernalia for sale on a store shelf at the White House Gifts store in Washington DC Getty

9/12 Donald Trump hot sauce is seen for sale on the store shelf of Stars and Stripes store as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take the reins of power. The inauguration will take place on January 20th when President Barack Obama ends his 8 year run as Americas president Getty Images

10/12 Sarah Chambers shops for Trump paraphernalia at the White House Gifts store as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take the reins of power as President in Washington DC Getty Images

11/12 The Washington Monument is seen as preparations continue for the presidential inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump Getty Images

12/12 Workers prepare the stage in front of the Lincoln Memorial to be used in the presidential inauguration festivities for President-elect Donald Trump as he prepares to take the reins of power in Washington DC Getty Images

It’s interesting that they consider Kanye essentially unsuitable for one of the balls or dinners that form part of the inaugural festivities - the obvious reason is expletives/controversial subject matter, but I imagine Kanye’s capriciousness is a factor too; he’s the kind of guy who would turn up to play your inauguration only to suddenly switch his allegiance to Pluto on stage and deliver a 17-minute rant on planet categorisation while diners are still on their appetisers.

The assessment that Kanye isn't "traditionally American" enough comes in spite of the fact Michael Flatley is set to perform Irish dance for Trump.

Kanye met up with Trump in December following a few weeks after declaring he would have voted for him, explaining on Twitter: "I feel it is important to have a direct line of communication with our future President if we truly want change."

You can find the latest list of inaugural performers here (you may need to have Google/Wikipedia ready).