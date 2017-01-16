Come the 20th January, President-elect Donald Trump will be officially sworn into office, taking the title President of the United States. Hell is expected to consume America soon after.

The day before the vows are taken, as is tradition, a celebratory concert will take place featuring a whole host of celebrity performers.

For Obama’s first inauguration concert - "We Are One" - the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Wonder, and Beyoncé played: Trump’s line-up is a little lacklustre by comparison.

First, rather than delving straight into celebrity performances, there will be the "Voices of the People" parade. Participants include the DC Fire Department Emerald Society Pipes and Drums, King’s Academy Honor Choir, and the Republican Hindu Coalition.

Following the introduction, "The Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" will kickstart, with Trump and his VP Mike Pence making speeches throughout.

Donald Trump's most controversial quotes







18 show all Donald Trump's most controversial quotes

































1/18 On Mexicans “When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending the best. They’re not sending you, they’re sending people that have lots of problems and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bring crime. They’re rapists… And some, I assume, are good people.” AFP/Getty Images

2/18 On Senator McCain “He’s not a war hero... He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.” Getty Images

3/18 On Megyn Kelly “You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes. Blood coming out of her wherever.” AFP/Getty Images

4/18 On Vladimir Putin “He’s running his country, and at least he’s a leader, unlike what we have in this country.” Getty Images

5/18 On his popularity “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose any voters.” AFP/Getty Images

6/18 On torture "I would bring back waterboarding and I'd bring back a hell of a lot worse than waterboarding." Getty Images

7/18 On his body “Look at those hands, are they small hands? And, [Republican rival Marco Rubio] referred to my hands: ‘If they’re small, something else must be small.’ I guarantee you there’s no problem. I guarantee.” AFP/Getty Images

8/18 On president Obama “He is the founder of Isis.” Getty Images

9/18 On the Second Amendment "Hillary wants to abolish — essentially abolish the Second Amendment. By the way, if she gets to pick, if she gets to pick her judges, nothing you can do, folks. Although the Second Amendment people, maybe there is, I don't know." AFP/Getty Images

10/18 On Hilary Clinton's emails “Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing.” AFP/Getty Images

11/18 On sexual assault In a statement regarding the release of a 2005 video in which he can be heard boasting about sexual assault: “This was locker room banter, a private conversation that took place many years ago. Bill Clinton has said far worse to me on the golf course.” Getty Images

12/18 On tax loopholes "I absolutely used it, and so did Warren Buffett, and so did George Soros and so did many people who Hillary is getting money from." AFP/Getty Images

13/18 On his accuser “Believe me, she would not be my first choice, that I can tell you.” Getty Images

14/18 On Hillary Clinton “Such a nasty woman” Getty Images

15/18 On his pro-life stance “Based on what she's saying ... you can take the baby and rip the baby out of the womb in the ninth month, on the final day, and that's unacceptable” Getty Images

16/18 On his accusers "Total fabrication. The events never happened. Never. All of these liars will be sued after the election is over.” Getty Images

17/18 On the 'rigged' election system “I will totally accept the results of this great and historic presidential election — if I win.” Getty Images

18/18 On Hillary Clinton “I hate to say it but if I win I'm going to instruct my attorney general to get a special prosecutor to look into your situation. There has never been so many lies, so much deception. You ought to be ashamed of yourself.” Getty Images

So, who’s playing? Here’s everyone confirmed so far and little information about them.

Toby Keith - Country singer best-known for “Should've Been A Cowboy”. Speaking about playing the event, Keith said: “I don’t apologise for performing for our country or military.”

Jon Voight - Acclaimed Midnight Cowboy actor and father of Angelina Jolie. Likely doing a speech rather than singing.

Jennifer Holliday - Broadway actor who began her career in Dreamgirls and scored a hit with "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going”.

3 Doors Down - Budget Nickelback

Radio City Rockettes - Precision dance company. Numerous members have come out against Trump, saying they are being forced to perform for “a monster”. Three of the thirteen dancers have decided to sit out of the performance.

The Frontmen of Country - An all-star country group featuring Tim Rushlow, former lead singer of “Little Texas”, Larry Stewart of “Restless Heart” and Richie McDonald of “Lonestar”.

Lee Greenwood - Another country singer, best known for “God Bless the USA”.

The Piano Guys - YouTube sensation, the group perform instrumental covers of popular songs like “Let It Go” from Frozen.

Jackie Evancho - Ex-American’s Got Talent contestant who came in second on the show but has since sold over a million records.

The B Street Band - A Bruce Springsteen tribute band. Presumably, the real artist had prior engagements.

DJ Ravi Drums - Real name Ravi Jakhotia, the DJ plays drums over electronic beats. Jakhotia once said: “I want to be Jimi Hendrix on the drums in the DJ, electronic, new media.” Famously, the drummer performed at the gaming conference E3 where he played drums on the Nintendo Wii.

Also participating will be various military bands, capped off by a firework celebration Grucci (absolutely no affiliation with Gucci).

What’s perhaps more notable about Trump’s inauguration is the number of artists who have publicly refused to play the concert. Most recently, R Kelly revealed he definitely won’t be performing, despite the rumours.

Other singers who have turned down the opportunity to perform include Charlotte Church and The X Factor UK contestant Rebecca Ferguson who wrote an open letter stating she'd only attend should she be able to perform the historically important song "Strange Fruit."