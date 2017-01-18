While the official swearing-in ceremony of Donald Trump will take place on the 20th, members of the United States can expect a wreath-laying ceremony and celebratory concert the day before.

If you can’t make it to the Lincoln Memorial for the concert but are intrigued, look no further. Here’s everything you need to know about the “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration”.

What time and where is everything kicking off?

Before the wreath-laying ceremony and concert on the 19th January, numerous participants from around the US will take part in a celebratory march called The Voices of the People at the Lincoln Memorial. The event will begin at approximately 10:35 EST (15:35 GMT).

The wreath-laying ceremony, which takes place at Arlington National Cemetery, will take place at 15:30 EST (20:30 GMT).

Finally, “The Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration Concert” will begin at 16:00 EST (21:00 GMT) and last for two hours.

The following day, on the 20th January, the Inaugural Swearing-In Ceremony will begin at 11:30 EST (16:30 GMT) followed by the Inaugural Parade at 15:00 EST (20:00 GMT).

Who is performing?

All the artists who have refused to play Trump's inauguration

Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down, and The Frontmen of Country have been confirmed for the concert, while Jackie Evancho and the Radio City Rockettes will perform at the actual inauguration. You can read the full line-up here.

How to watch

Various live streams of the Swearing-In will be available online through YouTube, Twitter and Facebook, with all major US news networks streaming the inauguration. A live stream will be added here in due course. Unlike with Obama's concert, which was only available on HBO, Trump's will be available online.

For TV viewers in the UK, the actual Inaugural Swearing-In Ceremony will be shown on BBC One, starting at 16:00 GMT.