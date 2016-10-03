The entrance of the Donald Trump's new luxury hotel in Washington has been graffitied with the protest slogans, "Black Lives Matter" and "No Justice No Peace"

Washington DC Metropolitan Police were called to the scene at 4pm on Saturday after a vandal was spotted spray-painting the front of Trump International Hotel.

There have been no arrests in connection with the incident while the slogans have now been covered by plywood boards.

The hotel opened on 12 September after two years of development and a reputed investment of $200 million (£155 million).

Mr Trump's opponent, Hillary Clinton, described the Republican nominee during the first presidential debate as having "has a long record of engaging in racist behavior"

He has recently incurred outrage within and without the African American community for enforcement agencies to introduce 'stop and frisk' policies to help restore "law and order".

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump walks through the atrium of his new Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C (Reuters)

These warrantless body searches of people were used by New York police officers until 2013 when it was ruled to be unconstitutional for singling out black and Hispanic young men.

Mr Trump's relationship with Black America has long been troubled not least due to his championing the "birther campaign" regarding the location of President Obama's birth.

The Independent has contacted Trump International for comment.