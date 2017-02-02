Businesses connected to US President Donald Trump are thought to have received millions of dollars during the run-up to the election.

After launching his presidential bid in 2015, Mr Trump’s campaign could have spent as much as $12.8 million (£10.2 million) paying businesses owned, or part-owned by him, an analysis of US Federal Election Commission (FEC) data shows.

The most recent bill Mr Trump’s campaign paid was for $2 million (£1.59 million) which went to Trump Tower Commercial, LLC, according to US website Politico, which carried out the research.

Mr Trump used the New York skyscraper as his headquarters during his presidential bid. His campaign paid rent, utilities bills and contributed payments to the Trump Tower payroll, which is thought to have been used to pay the tower’s staff who worked on his campaign.

Other payments his campaign has made to Trump companies include to his Palm Beach club Mar-A-Lago, which he describes as his “winter White House”, and to which he paid $435,000 (£360,000) for rental and catering; while his golf courses received a total of $398,000 (£317,000) for similar services.

On top of that was a payment of $78,000 (£62,000) to Trump Restaurants for catering and food, and $32,000 (£25,000) for staying at Eric Trump’s vineyard.

The largest payments his campaign has made have been to TAG Air, which operates the Trump-branded plane that the billionaire used to fly around the US during his presidential bid.

And the payments are expected to continue, as Mr Trump has said he is to keep his campaign office running throughout his presidency.

Mr Trump has not yet filed a formal application to run again in 2020, but has sent a letter to the FEC noting that he meets the legal requirements to do so.

If that was not a clear enough sign of intent, in the days before his inauguration Mr Trump halted an interview with the Washington Post to get a lawyer to trademark a slogan he had come up with for a 2020 re-election bid: “Keep America Great”.

The account of the incident in the newspaper is as follows:

“Get me my lawyer!” the President-elect shouted.

Two minutes later, one arrived.

“Will you trademark and register, if you would, if you like it — I think I like it, right? Do this: ‘Keep America Great,’ with an exclamation point. With and without an exclamation. ‘Keep America Great,’ ” Trump said.

“Got it,” the lawyer replied.

Mr Trump’s three committees which make up his campaign, which include the campaign organisation itself, along with two fundraising vehicles, have had a strong start to the year, separate Politico research shows.

Over December 2016 they brought in $11 million (£8.75 million) , dispersed $32 million (£25.5 million), but still ended the year with a total of $16 million (£12.7 million) in their coffers.

In pictures: Women of the world march against Trump







32 show all In pictures: Women of the world march against Trump





























































1/32 London An image of President Donald Trump is seen on a placard during the Women's March in London, England Getty

2/32 Sydney A view of the skywriting word reading 'Trump' as thousands rally in support of equal rights in Sydney, New South Wales EPA

3/32 Rome People shout and hold signs during a rally against US newly sworn-in President Donald Trump in Rome Getty Images

4/32 London A protester holds a placard during the Women's March in London, England Getty Images

5/32 Marseille A placard ready 'Pussy grabs back' is attached to the handle bar of a bike during a 'Women's March' organized by Feminist and human rights groups in solidarity with women marching in Washington and around the world for their rights and against the reactionary politics of the newly sworn-in US President Donald Trump, at the Old Port (Vieux Port) of Marseille, southern France Getty Images

6/32 Bangkok A young Thai girl holds a "women's rights are human rights" sign at Roadhouse BBQ restaurant where many of the Bangkok Womens March participants gathered in Bangkok, Thailand Getty Images

7/32 Bangkok A Thai woman takes a photo of a "hate is not great" sign at the women's solidarity gathering in Bangkok, Thailand Getty Images

8/32 Bangkok American expats and travellers gather with the international community in Bangkok at the Roadhouse BBQ restaurant to stand in solidarity in Bangkok, Thailand Getty Images

9/32 London Protetesters gather outside The US Embassy in Grosvenor Square ahead of the Women's March in London, England Getty Images

10/32 Marseille Women's March at the Old Port (Vieux Port) of Marseille, southern France Getty Images

11/32 Marseille Protestors hold placards reading 'My body my choice, my vote my voice' during a 'Women's March' organized by Feminist and human rights groups in solidarity with women marching in Washington and around the world for their rights and against the reactionary politics of the newly sworn-in US President Donald Trump, at the Old Port (Vieux Port) of Marseille, southern France Getty Images

12/32 Rome A person holds a sign during a rally against US newly sworn-in President Donald Trump in Rome Getty Images

13/32 Kolkata Activist Sarah Annay Williamson holds a placard and shouts slogan during the Women's March rally in Kolkata, India AP

14/32 Kolkata Activists participate in the Women's March rally in Kolkata, India AP

15/32 London A Women's March placards are rested on a bench outside the US Embassy in Grosvenor Square ahead of the Women's March in London, England Getty Images

16/32 London A women carries her placard ahead of the Women's March in London, England Getty Images

17/32 Manila Women protesters shout slogans while displaying placards during a rally in solidarity against the inauguration of President Donald Trump, in suburban Quezon city, northeast of Manila, Philippines AP

18/32 Berlin Protesters attend a 'Berlin Women's March on Washington' demonstration in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany AP

19/32 Berlin Protesters attend a 'Berlin Women's March on Washington' demonstration in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany AP

20/32 Berlin Protesters attend a 'Berlin Women's March on Washington' demonstration in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany AP

21/32 Melbourne Protesters take part in the Melbourne rally to protest against the Trump Inauguration in Melbourne, Australia Getty Images

22/32 Macau Protesters take part in the Women's March rally in Macau Getty Images

23/32 Melbourne Womens march on Melbourne protestors marching during a rally where rights groups marched in solidarity with Americans to speak out against misogyny, bigotry and hatred Rex

24/32 Macau Protesters hold placards as they take part at the Women's March rally in Macau Getty Images

25/32 Macau Protesters hold placards as they take part at the Women's March rally in Macau, Macau. The Women's March originated in Washington DC but soon spread to be a global march calling on all concerned citizens to stand up for equality, diversity and inclusion and for women's rights to be recognised around the world as human rights Getty Images

26/32 Manila A mother carries her son as they join a rally in solidarity against the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States in suburban Quezon city northeast of Manila, Philippines AP

27/32 Sydney An infant is held up at a demonstration against new U.S. President Donald Trump in Sydney, Australia Getty Images

28/32 Sydney A woman attends a demonstration against new U.S. President Donald Trump in Sydney, Australia Getty Images

29/32 Sydney A woman expresses her Anti-Trump views in Sydney, Australia Getty Images

30/32 Sydeney Protesters demonstrate against new U.S. President Donald Trump in Sydney, Australia. The marches in Australia were organised to show solidarity with those marching on Washington DC and around the world in defense of women's rights and human rights Getty

31/32 London Protesters march from The US Embassy in Grosvenor Square towards Trafalgar Square during the Women's March in London, England Getty

32/32 London Protesters carrying banners take part in the Women's March on London, as they stand in Trafalgar Square, in central London Reuters

US law states that campaigns are required to pay fair market rates for all goods and services, even if the businesses’ owner is at the head of the campaign.

As Politico notes, it is difficult to ascertain the extent to which Mr Trump’s businesses may have benefitted during the presidential race. This is due to the scale, opacity and methods used by the Trump machine, but also because the millions of dollars the campaign paid out are rendered miniscule in comparison to the $66 million (£52.5 million) Mr Trump personally pumped into his White House bid.

Such campaign tactics are exceptional. In the past, wealthy presidential candidates have usually sought to play-down their personal wealth. But Mr Trump’s largesse was openly touted, with many of his press conferences doubling as marketing opportunities for businesses including his restaurants and golf courses.