The President-elect Donald Trump has once again vented his anger on Twitter, this time attacking the Democrats’ efforts to save Obamacare.

Mr Trump called New York senator Chuck Schumer a "head clown" and blamed him and his colleagues for their attempts to preserve President Barack Obama’s legacy.

In an unusual move, he wrote on social media that there should be a bipartisan move to create a new form of healthcare, instead of doing “the typical political thing” and blaming other people.

"It is time for Republicans & Democrats to get together and come up with a healthcare plan that really works – much less expensive & FAR BETTER!" he said.

The 20 million or so people who obtained health insurance under Obamacare could be at risk as early as next year.

Mr Schumer and his colleagues have urged Republicans to focus on improving Obamacare rather than replacing it.

The Democrats, lead by head clown Chuck Schumer, know how bad ObamaCare is and what a mess they are in. Instead of working to fix it, they.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2017

...do the typical political thing and BLAME. The fact is ObamaCare was a lie from the beginning."Keep you doctor, keep your plan!" It is.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2017

...time for Republicans & Democrats to get together and come up with a healthcare plan that really works - much less expensive & FAR BETTER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2017

Mr Schumer is a target for attack as he openly criticised Mr Trump’s pick to lead the Health and Human Services department.

Tom Price, a Georgia Republican and orthopaedic surgeon, reportedly traded more than $300,000 worth of shares in healthcare companies over four years.

Mr Schumer, who was sworn in as the new leader of the Senate Democrats this week, said he would seek an investigation by the House of Congressional Ethics into Mr Price’s investments, while calling for actions that would influence share prices.

Responding to his tweets, vice president Joe Biden said on PBS that Mr Trump should "grow up".

"Grow up, Donald. Grow up," he said. "Time to be an adult. You’re president. You’ve got to do something. Show us what you have."

President Obama and colleagues met on Wednesday, warning that repealing Obamacare with no viable replacement plan would throw the entire healthcare system, and the health of millions, into disarray.

The same day, vice president-elect Mike Pence said that scrapping Obamacare would be the new government’s "first order of business".

Mr Trump has flip-flopped on Obamacare, however, saying soon after he was elected that he would keep certain provisions of the Affordable Care Act in place.

"Either Obamacare will be amended, or repealed and replaced," Mr Trump told the Wall Street Journal days after the election.

"I told him I will look at his suggestions, and out of respect, I will do that."