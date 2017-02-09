Donald Trump has claimed that the botched Yemen raid was an example of the US “winning”.

In a twitter rant, he said the Navy Seal who died, Chief Special Warfare Operator William Ryan Owens, was a hero who died during a “winning” raid, and not a “failure”.

President Trump has been criticised for his first overseas military mission on 29 January in a rural Yemeni village to capture Al-Qaeda leadr Qasim al Raymi, but which ended up killing nine children and a member of the US military.

There were at least 30 casualties.

In a series of tweets, he vented anger against Senator John McCain, a former war prisoner in Vietnam, for claiming that the mission had been a failure.

"He's been losing so long he doesn't know how to win anymore, just look at the mess our country is in - bogged down in conflict all over the place. Our hero Ryan died on a winning mission (according to General Mattis), not a "failure".

"Time for the US to get smart and start winning again!"

Sen. McCain should not be talking about the success or failure of a mission to the media. Only emboldens the enemy! He's been losing so.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

...long he doesn't know how to win anymore, just look at the mess our country is in - bogged down in conflict all over the place. Our hero.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

..Ryan died on a winning mission ( according to General Mattis), not a "failure." Time for the U.S. to get smart and start winning again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

Five days after entering the White House, Mr Trump signalled that the US Navy SEALS, who had carried out rehearsals of the attack, could go ahead.

They reportedly descended in darkness on a small cluster of brick houses, which also contained civilians.

Their cover was blown and enemy fire was returned. Contingency plans failed. $70 million of military Osprey aircraft was destroyed.

The Bureau of Investigative Journalism discovered that nine children under the age of 13 were killed, and five more were injured.

Yet White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer insisted that the mission was a "absolutely a success".

He did not confirm whether the US government had been requested by Yemen to discontinue ground operations to fight Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula.

"And I think anyone who would suggest it's not a success does disservice to the life of Chief Ryan Owens," he said.

"He fought knowing what was at stake in that mission. And anybody who would suggest otherwise doesn't fully appreciate how successful that mission was, what the information that they were able to retrieve was, and how that will help prevent future terrorist attacks."

Mr Trump also claimed that defense secretary General James Mattis agreed that the mission was successful.