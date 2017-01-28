Donald Trump has ordered his generals and security advisors to deliver him within a month a plan on how to defeat Isis.

In the latest three executive orders to be signed by Mr Trump, the president said that within 30 days he needed proposals for taking the fight to the Islamic extremists.

He also signed a order to impose a five-year lobbying ban for administration officials, and one that reorganised the National Security Council’s structure.

The action regarding the NSC will outline new procedures and organisational structure of the organisation to better adapt to the threats, reports said.

The NSC is led by retired Lt Gen Michael Flynn, who spent much of Saturday in the Oval Office as Mr Trump had scheduled phone calls with world leaders.

Administration officials also said the lobbying ban would include a lifetime prohibition on lobbying on behalf of foreign governments.

Imagine being an Iraqi soldier fighting ISIS, America's enemy. Trump has banned you from US and said he wants to steal your country's oil. — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) January 28, 2017

Of the lobbying ban, he said: “This was something, the five year ban, that I have been taking a lot about on the campaign trail.”

Mr Trump signed a flurry of executive actions into effect in his first full week in office. Some, such as actions directing agencies to begin dismantling Obamacare, struck at President Barack Obama’s legacy.

So far, Mr Trump has delivered on campaign promises with actions directing the construction of a wall on the US.-Mexico border and limiting immigration into the United State from several countries.