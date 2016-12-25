Donald Trump announced that he is closing the Trump Foundation, an apparent attempt to avoid conflicts of interest upon entering the White House.

The foundation's dissolution comes amid scrutiny of the President-elect's use of charitable funds. It also follows a pay-for-play controversy that led to Eric Trump stepping down from his charity organisation for auctioning off access to his father.

"The Foundation has done enormous good works over the years in contributing millions of dollars to countless worthy groups," Mr Trump said in a statement. "However, to avoid even the appearance of any conflict with my role as President I have decided to continue to pursue my strong interest in philanthropy in other ways."

But the New York Attorney General's office said that it will continue to investigate Mr Trump for his involvement in the organisation, preventing its legal dissolution. Attorney General Eric Schneiderman ordered Mr Trump to "immediately cease soliciting contributions" because the organisation lacked proper authorisation.

"The Trump Foundation is still under investigation by this office and cannot legally dissolve until that investigation is complete," New York Attorney General spokesperson Amy Spitalnick said on Saturday.

Mr Trump allegedly made numerous ethics violations with foundation funds – using approximately $258,000 to settle two separate lawsuits.

President Donald Trump life in pictures







16 show all President Donald Trump life in pictures





























1/16 Donald Trump poses in a rocking chair once used by President John F. Kennedy at his New York City residence Reuters

2/16 Developer Donald Trump with his new bride Marla Maples after their wedding at the Plaza hotel in New York Reuters

3/16 Donald Trump and Celina Midelfart watch the match between Conchita Martinez and Amanda Coetzer during U.S. Open. She was the date whom Donald Trump was with when he met his current wife Melania at a party in 1996 Reuters

4/16 U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas serving as the grand marshal for the Daytona 500, speaks to Donald Trump and Melania Knauss on the starting grid at the Daytona International Speedwa Reuters

5/16 Developer Donald Trump talks with his former wife Ivana Trump during the men's final at the U.S. Open Reuters

6/16 Donald Trump and his friend Melania Knauss pose for photographers as they arrive at the New York premiere of Star Wars Episode : 'The Phantom Menace,' Reuters

7/16 Billionaire real estate developer Donald Trump talks with host Larry King. Trump told King that he was moving toward a possible bid for the United States presidency with the formation of a presidential exploratory committee Reuters

8/16 Donald Trump answers questions as Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura looks on in Brooklyn Park. Trump said on Friday he 'very well might' make a run for president under the Reform Party banner but had not made a final decision Reuters

9/16 Billionaire Donald Trump makes a face at a friend as he sits next to Panamanian President Mireya Moscoso before the start of the 2003 Miss Universe pageant in Panama City Reuters

10/16 Entrepreneur Donald Trump is greeted by a Marilyn Monroe character look-a-alike, as he arrives at Universal Studios Hollywood to attend the an open casting call for his NBC television network reality series 'The Apprentice.' Reuters

11/16 Donald Trump and Simon Cowell present an Emmy during the 56th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles Reuters

12/16 Donald Trump and Megan Mullally perform at the 57th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles Reuters

13/16 Donald Trump, poses with his children, son Donald Trump, Jr., and daughters Tiffany and Ivanka Reuters

14/16 Billionaire Donald Trump told Miss USA 2006 Tara Conner on Tuesday she would be given a second chance after reported misbehavior Reuters

15/16 Donald Trump holds a replica of his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as his wife Melania holds their son Barron in Los Angeles Reuters

16/16 U.S. property mogul Donald Trump stands next to a bagpiper during a media event on the sand dunes of the Menie estate, the site for Trump's proposed golf resort, near Aberdeen, north east Scotland Reuters

"I am very proud of the money that has been raised for many organisations in need, and I am also very proud of the fact that the Foundation has operated at essentially no cost for decades, with 100 per cent of the money going to charity," he said, "but because I will be devoting so much time and energy to the Presidency and solving the many problems facing our country and the world, I don't want to allow good work to be associated with a possible conflict of interest."

In addition to the money apparently used to settle the lawsuits, Mr Trump also came under fire from the IRS for donating $25,000 of the charity's money to an organisation connected to Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi.

At the time of the donation, Ms Bondi declined to investigate Trump University for fraud.

Representative Elijah Cummings, a Democrat and ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, said he was pleased to see Mr Trump is making efforts to settle potential conflicts of interest, but believes the President-elect is still short of doing so.

"He is headed in the right direction, but he has to reach the right destination, which is to divest of everything like Democratic and Republican ethics experts have said he must do," Mr Cummings said. "The presidency is probably the most difficult job in the world. Why would you want almost every decision you make to be questioned?

"You have more than 111 companies operating in 18 countries. That is a minefield, and sadly it will take away from his credibility."