The Trump administration’s decision to stop Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) officials and other government staff from speaking out publicly has prompted the country’s leading scientific organisation to warn against “censorship and intimidation”.
The American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), the largest scientific society in the world, said many federal agencies had policies that “prohibit political interference” in how they relay information to the public.
And the World Resources Institute think tank said the move to stop the “free flow of information” would have a “chilling effect on staff”.
In addition to the media blackout at the EPA, some other federal agencies, including the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Agriculture, have also been told to suspend external communications.
The ban includes the issuing of press releases, blogs, messages on Twitter and Facebook posts, according to information leaked to several media organisations. All media requests must be “screened” by the administration.
The decision came after the new administration ordered a “temporary suspension” of grants to the EPA, stopping new business activity.
Donald Trump appointed Scott Pruitt, who is known as a climate science denier, to run the EPA, an organisation he has taken to court on a number of occasions.
In a statement, Rush Holt, the AAAS’s chief executive, said: “We are concerned about reports that federal agencies – including the Department of Agriculture and the Environmental Protection Agency – have issued directives to staff that may silence the voices of scientific researchers and others working for the federal government.
“Our hope is that this is a temporary measure put into place until the new government agency heads are confirmed by the Senate.
“Many federal agencies have existing scientific integrity policies that prohibit political interference in the public dissemination of scientific findings.
“As the AAAS Council stated in 2006: Censorship, intimidation, or other restriction on the freedom of scientists employed or funded by governmental organisations to communicate their unclassified scientific findings and assessments not only to each other but also to policymakers and to the public is inimical to the advance of science and its appropriate application in the policy domain."
In pictures: Protests, pomp and Donald Trump
In pictures: Protests, pomp and Donald Trump
-
1/30
President-elect Donald Trump acknowledges guests as he arrives on the platform at the US Capitol in Washington DC
Getty Images
-
2/30
Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Melania Trump looks on during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington
AP
-
3/30
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Justice John Roberts after taking the oath at inauguration ceremonies swearing in Trump as the 45th president of the United States
Reuters
-
4/30
President Donald Trump raises his fists after his inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol
Getty
-
5/30
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump greets outgoing President Barack Obama before Trump is inaugurated during ceremonies on the Capitol in Washington
Reuters
-
6/30
resident-elect Donald Trump arrives on the platform of the US Capitol in Washington DC
Getty Images
-
7/30
Attendees partake in the inauguration ceremonies to swear in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States at the U.S. Capitol in Washington DC
Reuters
-
8/30
US President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address during ceremonies at the US Capitol in Washington DC
Getty
-
9/30
U.S. President Donald Trump waves with wife Melania during the Inaugural Parade in Washington DC
Reuters
-
10/30
Protesters registered their rage against the new president Friday in a chaotic confrontation with police who used pepper spray and stun grenades in a melee just blocks from Donald Trump's inaugural parade route. Scores were arrested for trashing property and attacking officers
AP
-
11/30
Demonstrators protest against US President Donald Trump in Washington DC
Getty Images
-
12/30
A woman holds a sign before the start of the Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump at Freedom Plaza in Washington DC
Getty Images
-
13/30
Anti-Trump protesters prepare banners for a protest against the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump, in Berlin
REUTERS
-
14/30
Demonstrators shout slogans against US President-elect Donald Trump in Washington DC
Getty Images
-
15/30
Demonstrators march, block foot traffic and clash with U.S. Capitol Police at the entry checkpoints for the Inauguration of Donald Trump
Alamy Live News
-
16/30
Demonstrators display a banner as people arrive for US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington DC
Getty Images
-
17/30
A man displays a placard as people lineup to get into the National Mall for the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump in Washington DC
Getty Images
-
18/30
Protesters demonstrating against U.S. President Donald Trump raise their hands as they are surrounded by police on the sidelines of the inauguration in Washington DC
Reuters
-
19/30
A demonstrator wearing a mask depicting Donald Trump protests outside the US Embassy in London
Getty Images
-
20/30
Demonstrators hold placards as they protest outside the US Embassy in London
Getty Images
-
21/30
Former US President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush arrive for the Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol
Rex
-
22/30
Michelle Obama and Dr. Jill Biden share an umbrella as President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address at the inauguration in Washington DC
Rex
-
23/30
Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton arrive on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington
Reuters
-
24/30
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence takes the oath of office on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC
Getty Images
-
25/30
Advisors to President-elect Donald Trump, Kellyanne Conway and Steve Bannon depart from services at St. John's Church during the Presidential Inauguration in Washington
Reuters
-
26/30
Protesters demonstrating against U.S. President Donald Trump take cover as they are hit by pepper spray by police on the sidelines of the inauguration in Washington DC
Reuters
-
27/30
An activist demonstrating against U.S. President Donald Trump is helped after being hit by pepper spray on the sidelines of the inauguration in Washington DC
Reuters
-
28/30
A police officer tries to tackle a protester demonstrating against U.S. President Donald Trump
Reuters/Adrees Latif
-
29/30
Police arrest and detain a protester in the street in Washington DC
Rex
-
30/30
A police officer falls to the ground as another shoots pepper spray at protesters demonstrating against U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the inauguration in Washington DC
Reuters
And Sam Adams, the US director of the World Resources Institute, called for the bans to be lifted.
“These actions will stem the free flow of information and have a chilling effect on staff in these agencies,” he said.
“This flies in the face of effective policymaking which requires an open exchange of ideas, supported by the best science and evidence available.
“Curtailing communications from these agencies will hinder their ability to provide clean air and water and protect people’s health across the country.
“The administration should lift these bans as soon as possible and ensure that the role of science is respected within our government agencies.”
- More about:
- Donald Trump
- Environmental Protection Agency
- Censorship
- AAAS
- World Resource Institute
- Global Warming
- climate change