Donald Trump was back on his West Palm Beach golf course in Florida on Friday, as North Korea’s military threatened to go to war with the United States, if provoked.

The billionaire was joined at his Mar-a-Lago resort by his wife, Melania Trump, and the couple’s son, Barron, for a long weekend trip.

The President was spotted at Trump International Golf Club at around on Good Friday morning, marking what is thought to be the President’s 18th day spent on one of his golf courses since entering the White House exactly 12 weeks ago.

Mr Trump has already received criticism for his frequent golf trips, despite having rebuked Barack Obama during his presidency for playing too much golf.

The President’s trips to his private club in Florida since his 20 January inauguration has, so far, cost an estimated $20m (£15.9m), according to CNN.

He has already substantially outpaced his predecessor, whose first documented golf outing took place just shy of 100 days into his presidency.

Mr Trump’s golf trip on Friday came as North Korea’s military threatened a “merciless” response to any US provocation.

“Trump is always making provocations with his aggressive words,” North Korea Vice Minister Han Song Ryol told the Associated Press on Friday.

“It’s not the [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea] but the US and Trump that makes trouble.”

He added: “Whatever comes from the US, we will cope with it. We are fully prepared to handle it.”

Donald Trump’s motorcade arrives at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach on Friday (Reuters)

The Vice Minister said North Korea “certainly will not keep our arms crossed in the face of a US preemptive strike”.

The statements came after the Korean People’s Army (KPA) released a similar threat via state news agency KCNA, saying Mr Trump had “entered the path of open threat and blackmail against the DPRK”.

The KPA added: “The army and people of the DPRK will as ever courageously counter those who encroach upon the dignity and sovereignty of the DPRK and will always mercilessly ravage all provocative options of the US with Korean-style toughest counteraction.”

North Korea has continued to hold nuclear weapons tests in recent months, ignoring strong warnings from Mr Trump and other world leaders.

Pyongyang tested two ballistic missiles in the last year, and has claimed to be close to developing an “intercontinental ballistic missile” that could reach the US.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un has continued to hold nuclear weapons testing, despite warnings from world leaders (Reuters)

Neighbouring countries have also expressed fears that North Korea will launch another major test or take some form of action on Saturday, as part of its 'Day of the Sun' celebrations, marking the 105th anniversary of the birthday of the country’s founder Kim Il-sung.

The anniversary is the most important day on the North Korean calendar and country’s regime is known to use the holiday for displays of military prowess.