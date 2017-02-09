Donald Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, is very impressed with the telephones in the White House. Donald Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, is very unimpressed with the towels on Air Force One.

The Huffington Post has reported that, according to a White House aide, Mr Trump “registered a complaint about the hand towels aboard Air Force One, because they are not soft enough.”

It is the latest in a series of insights into the President's daily routine.

Last week, he confessed his love of the White House’s phone system, telling the New York Times: “These are the most beautiful phones I’ve ever used in my life."

On Wednesday, Mr Trump confused many Twitter users with a post referencing "EASY D!”:

Big increase in traffic into our country from certain areas, while our people are far more vulnerable, as we wait for what should be EASY D! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017

It was widely suggested he was probably referring to an "easy decision" in relation to the ongoing legal battle over his controversial travel ban.