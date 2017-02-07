Donald Trump is “leading himself” towards impeachment, a senior Democrat has claimed.

Maxine Waters stated on Twiiter that her “greatest desire” was to lead the President “right into impeachment,”

The Californian congresswoman later clarified her position, saying she had not called for it, but that he was “doing it himself”.

“Let me just say that the statement I made was a statement in response to questions and pleas that I'm getting from many citizens across this country,” she told a news conference.

“What are we going to do?"

Ms Waters cited the travel ban and Mr Trump’s rhetoric around Muslims as reasons that could eventually lead to his impeachment.

The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued







10 show all The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued

















1/10 Trump and abortion Protesters flood Independence Avenue during the Women's March Getty

2/10 Trump and abortion US President Donald Trump signs an executive order as Chief of Staff Reince Priebus looks on in the Oval Office of the White House Getty Images

3/10 Trump and 'Obamacare' Nancy Pelosi who is the minority leader of the House of Representatives speaks beside House Democrats at an event to protect the Affordable Care Act in Los Angeles, California. The Republican-led US Senate has launched their much-anticipated effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act by passing a budget blueprint which would allow them to begin rolling back the health care reforms Getty Images

4/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline Opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines hold a rally as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York. US President Donald Trump signed executive orders reviving the construction of two controversial oil pipelines, but said the projects would be subject to renegotiation Getty Images

5/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline US actress and political activist Jane Fonda attends a rally with opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York Getty Images

6/10 Trump and the Trans-Pacific Partnership Union leaders applaud US President Donald Trump for signing an executive order withdrawing the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington DC Getty

7/10 Trump and the Mexico wall People protest against US President Donald Trump's inauguration next to a fake wall with a Mexican national flag and a dummy representing him in Mexico City Getty Images

8/10 Trump and the media White House spokesman Sean Spicer arrives to speak at the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington DC Getty Images

9/10 Trump and the media White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer takes questions during the daily press briefing Getty Images

10/10 Trump and the Mexico wall A US Border Patrol vehicle sits waiting for illegal immigrants at a fence opening near the US-Mexico border near McAllen, Texas. The number of incoming immigrants has surged ahead of the upcoming Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, who has pledged to build a wall along the US-Mexico border Getty Images

“I think that he's leading himself in that kind of position, where folks are going to ask, 'What are we going to do?' and the answer is going to be, 'Eventually, we've got to do something about him,'" she said.

"We cannot continue to have a President who is acting in this manner. It's dangerous to the United States of America."

She later told CNN that Mr Trump was creating “chaos and division”, adding “we have to find out more about him and some of that I think leads to the possibility of impeachment”.

An unnamed White House official told the news channel that Ms Waters’ comments were an example of “extreme rhetoric from a completely out-of-touch party”.