The White House’s webpage on civil rights has been deleted, just hours after Donald Trump was inaugurated as President.

Previously a page marking the history of civil rights in the US the page has now been removed. The page appears to have been replaced by one entitled ‘Standing Up For Our Law Enforcement Community’ which states there is a “dangerous anti-police atmosphere in America” as well as a “tide of lawlessness associated with illegal immigration”.

The move will risk infuriating more of his predecessor’s supporters, as Mr Obama’s election as the first African American President is considered a major milestone in civil rights progress in the US.

No new page on civil rights appears to have been posted elsewhere on the site as a replacement for the old webpage.

The new webpage states: ”One of the fundamental rights of every American is to live in a safe community. A Trump Administration will empower our law enforcement officers to do their jobs and keep our streets free of crime and violence. The Trump Administration will be a law and order administration. President Trump will honor our men and women in uniform and will support their mission of protecting the public. The dangerous anti-police atmosphere in America is wrong. The Trump Administration will end it.”

It continues: “President Trump is committed to building a border wall to stop illegal immigration, to stop the gangs and the violence, and to stop the drugs from pouring into our communities. He is dedicated to enforcing our border laws, ending sanctuary cities, and stemming the tide of lawlessness associated with illegal immigration.

“Supporting law enforcement also means deporting illegal aliens with violent criminal records who have remained within our borders.”

The webpage is one of a number which has been deleted from the White House website immediately after Mr Trump assumed office. Other pages include those on climate change and LGBT issues, other topics with which Mr Obama was closely associated during his presidency and which his successor has been deeply critical of.

President Trump protesters







13 show all President Trump protesters























1/13 Protesters pitching diverse causes but united against the incoming president are making their mark on Inauguration Day AP

2/13 Demonstrators protest against US President Donald Trump in Washington DC Getty Images

3/13 Demonstrators shout slogans against US President-elect Donald Trump in Washington DC Getty Images

4/13 Anti-Trump protesters prepare banners for a protest against the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump, in Berlin Reuters

5/13 A woman holds a sign before the start of the Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump at Freedom Plaza in Washington DC Getty Images

6/13 Anti-Trump protesters prepare banners for a protest against the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump, in Berlin REUTERS

7/13 Demonstrators shout slogans against US President-elect Donald Trump in Washington DC Getty Images

8/13 Demonstrators march, block foot traffic and clash with U.S. Capitol Police at the entry checkpoints for the Inauguration of Donald Trump Alamy Live News

9/13 Demonstrators display a banner as people arrive for US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington DC Getty Images

10/13 A man displays a placard as people lineup to get into the National Mall for the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump in Washington DC Getty Images

11/13 Protesters demonstrating against U.S. President Donald Trump raise their hands as they are surrounded by police on the sidelines of the inauguration in Washington DC Reuters

12/13 A demonstrator wearing a mask depicting Donald Trump protests outside the US Embassy in London Getty Images

13/13 Demonstrators hold placards as they protest outside the US Embassy in London Getty Images

Mr Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States in the traditional ceremony, accompanied by his family. He told supporters: Today we are not merely transferring power from one administration to another- but transferring it from Washington DC and giving it back to you the people.

“For too long a small group in our nation's capital has reaped the rewards of government while the people have borne the cost.

”Washington flourished but the people did not share in its wealth. Politicians prospered but the jobs left and the factories closed.

“The establishment protected itself but not the citizens of our country.”