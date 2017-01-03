Hillary and Bill Clinton 'to attend Donald Trump's inauguration'

The Clintons will attend Donald Trump's inauguration as President of the United States, it is expected to be announced.

Despite losing a bitter election campaign to Mr Trump, Hillary Clinton has decided to attend the event on 20 January out of respect for the US democratic process, according to New York Magazine.

Two "well-placed" sources told the magazine Ms Clinton and former US President Bill Clinton planned to attend the country's 58th presidential inauguration.

This was also confirmed to CNN by the Clintons' aides, following news that former President George W. Bush and Laura Bush would be present at the event.

In a statement, Mr and Mrs Bush said they were "pleased to be able to witness the peaceful transfer of power," reported the broadcaster.

