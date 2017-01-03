Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on 20 January. Here we look at the planned inauguration events, where and when they take place, and who will be performing at them.

When and where is the swearing-in ceremony?

The inaugural swearing-in ceremony of Donald Trump and Mike Pence as the next President and Vice President of the United States takes place on 20 January on the west front of the United States Capitol. Mr Trump will take the Oath of Office, after which he will give the inaugural address.

Who will be part of the inaugural parade?

After the swearing in ceremony, an inaugural parade will take place with more than 8,000 people taking part from more than 40 organisations. The parade will see high school and university marching bands, equestrian corps, first responders and veteran groups from across America parade down Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington DC.

What other ceremonies are there?

As part of the inauguration process planned by Mr Trump’s inauguration committee, there will be a wreath-laying ceremony on 19 January at Arlington National Ceremony, the inaugural luncheon on 20 January and a national prayer service at the Washington National Cathedral on 21 January.

Who will perform at the inauguration ceremony?

Former America’s Got Talent star Jackie Evancho, who has also performed for President Obama, will sing the national anthem at the swearing-in ceremony.

Mr Trump is reportedly finding it hard to get big name stars to perform at the inaugural ball, however, but the President-elect’s advisor, Boris Epshsteyn, has said “it’s not about celebrities”.

All the artists who have publically refused to play Trump's inauguration

Instead, the American dance troupe The Radio City Rockettes, who performed at both of George W Bush’s inaugurations, have been announced as performers. Though after backlash from some of the dancers about the booking, their employers have said no dancer will be compelled to attend.

The Mormon Tabernacle Choir is also booked to perform at the inauguration, but one member of the 360-strong group has already resigned over the performance.

And who isn’t performing?

X Factor contestant Rebecca Ferguson has revealed she has been invited to perform at Mr Trump’ inauguration ceremony, but said that she will only accept the offer if she can use her appearance to sing the protest song ‘Strange Fruit’. The song, which was made famous by Billie Holiday in the 1930s, was originally written as a poem by Abel Meeropol about racism in America’s Deep South.

Alec Baldwin, who has ridiculed the President-elect with his impersonations on Saturday Night Live, has offered his own services at the inauguration. He said he would like to sing AC/DC’s ‘Highway to Hell’, though there has been no word from the Trump camp taking the actor up on the offer.

Andrea Bocelli, the Italian tenor, was touted in reports as a possible performer at the inaugural ball, is reportedly not performing. The singer’s fans took to social media to launch a #boycottBocelli campaign following the reports.

Other stars who will not be performing at the inauguration include Elton John, Celine Dion, John Legend, and the Dixie Chicks.