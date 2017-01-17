Touts 'struggling to sell Trump inauguration tickets'

Ticket scalpers are reportedly struggling to sell on spaces for Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony due to a lack of demand.

The 20 January event has already been hit by performers pulling out—most recently, Bruce Springstreen tribute act the B Street Band.

One man told the NY Daily News he thought he would be able to flip a pair of tickets he bought for $700 for twice that amount, but has had no luck.

Yossi Rosenberg, 36, said: "It looks like I'm stuck with them, I might even have to go.

"I got offers before I got them, but then I get them and everybody balked.

"Someone offered me $200 for the pair. I guess his approval ratings aren't that high, right?"

Mr Trump will pay tribute to his British ancestry with a new poem inspired by Scotland at the ceremony on Friday.

The President-elect's mother, Mary Anne Macleod, is a Scot and grew up on the Hebridean island of Lewis.

The poem, which refers to snatching power from “a tyrant” who has “ill-gotten power” was written by celebrated American poet Joseph Charles McKenzie of the Society of Classical Poets.

The group said the inspiration behind the poem is “to touch on the classical poetry existing throughout American history, and the inauguration poem marks important moments in US political history.”