The Trump administration is to host a meeting of ministers from 68 countries focussed on taking forward the battle against Isis.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will head the meeting in Washington over two days - March 22-23.

During the campaign, Mr Trump repeatedly vowed that one of his priorities would be to confront the Islamist extremists, who are currently battling to hold on to territory in Syria and Iraq.

Rod Stewart 'mimics Isis-style beheading during desert trip'

The Washington Post said the meeting will be biggest of international coalition opposed to Isis since 2014. It come as Isis appears to be losing ground militarily.

“It tells the coalition partners the US remains incredibly committed to working with them to defeat Isis,” a senior US official told the newspaper.

The official said the first thing the new administration will do is reinforce the importance of the coalition, which includes both military partners and nations that support diplomatic and humanitarian efforts through donations of money.

The Trump administration had said it would retain Barack Obama’s top official in charge of what was formerly called the Global Coalition to Counter Isis, but had not spelled out its goals for the group of 68 countries and international organisations