Donald Trump has opened fresh controversy - on the eve of a Martin Luther King Day - by accusing one of the civil rights leaders who marched and struggled with him of “talk and no action”.

In a pair on tweets on Saturday morning, he said Congressman John Lewis should not have “falsely” complained about the election results.

“Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart,” said Mr Trump.

Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2017

“(Not mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk - no action or results. Sad!”

Mr Trump’s comments came after the 76-year-old politician said he did not believe the New York tycoon’s victory was legitimate as a result of Russian’s attempt to interfere with the election. As a result, he said he would not be attending next week’s inauguration.

“I don’t see this President-elect as a legitimate president,” Mr Lewis, a Democrat who represents Georgia’s 5th congressional district, told NBC in an interview to be broadcast in its entirety on Sunday.

“I think the Russians participated in helping this man get elected. And they helped destroy the candidacy of Hillary Clinton.”

Asked about forging a relationship with the incoming administration, he added: “I believe in forgiveness. I believe in trying to work with people. It's going to be hard. It’s going to be very difficult.”

Mr Lewis, who has been a member of Congress since 1987 is a elder statesman of the party and a figure of huge respect for his role in the civil rights struggle in the 1960s.

He took part in the march across the Edmund Pettis Bridge in Selma, Alabama, led by King. In the bloody conflict that followed when police broke up the peaceful marchers, Mr Lewis suffered serious injuries.