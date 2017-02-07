Donald Trump’s claims that the media is covering up terrorist attacks committed by Muslim fundamentalists were previously promoted by a right-wing conspiracy theory website with which the US President has links.

The InfoWars site frequently publishes seemingly fake news, including an array of outlandish claims about allegedly unreported terror attacks, which now appear to have been repeated by the US President.

Speaking to military leaders, Mr Trump said: “It’s gotten to a point where it’s not even being reported.

“And in many cases the very, very dishonest press doesn’t want to report it. They have their reasons, and you understand that."

The Republican made the comments just hours after his adviser and former campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway, was widely ridiculed after claiming Mr Trump’s immigration travel ban could have helped prevent the “Bowling Green massacre” – a terrorist attack that never happened.

Two Iraqi refugees were arrested on terrorism charges in the Kentucky town of Bowling Green in 2011, but no attack ever took place.

Ms Conway later admitted making a mistake but her boss took a more aggressive approach, claiming there were indeed a number of attacks being intentionally unreported by the media.

The White House also released a list of attacks they felt “did not receive adequate attention from Western media sources”.

Donald Trump's most controversial quotes







18 show all Donald Trump's most controversial quotes

































1/18 On Mexicans “When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending the best. They’re not sending you, they’re sending people that have lots of problems and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bring crime. They’re rapists… And some, I assume, are good people.” AFP/Getty Images

2/18 On Senator McCain “He’s not a war hero... He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.” Getty Images

3/18 On Megyn Kelly “You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes. Blood coming out of her wherever.” AFP/Getty Images

4/18 On Vladimir Putin “He’s running his country, and at least he’s a leader, unlike what we have in this country.” Getty Images

5/18 On his popularity “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose any voters.” AFP/Getty Images

6/18 On torture "I would bring back waterboarding and I'd bring back a hell of a lot worse than waterboarding." Getty Images

7/18 On his body “Look at those hands, are they small hands? And, [Republican rival Marco Rubio] referred to my hands: ‘If they’re small, something else must be small.’ I guarantee you there’s no problem. I guarantee.” AFP/Getty Images

8/18 On president Obama “He is the founder of Isis.” Getty Images

9/18 On the Second Amendment "Hillary wants to abolish — essentially abolish the Second Amendment. By the way, if she gets to pick, if she gets to pick her judges, nothing you can do, folks. Although the Second Amendment people, maybe there is, I don't know." AFP/Getty Images

10/18 On Hilary Clinton's emails “Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing.” AFP/Getty Images

11/18 On sexual assault In a statement regarding the release of a 2005 video in which he can be heard boasting about sexual assault: “This was locker room banter, a private conversation that took place many years ago. Bill Clinton has said far worse to me on the golf course.” Getty Images

12/18 On tax loopholes "I absolutely used it, and so did Warren Buffett, and so did George Soros and so did many people who Hillary is getting money from." AFP/Getty Images

13/18 On his accuser “Believe me, she would not be my first choice, that I can tell you.” Getty Images

14/18 On Hillary Clinton “Such a nasty woman” Getty Images

15/18 On his pro-life stance “Based on what she's saying ... you can take the baby and rip the baby out of the womb in the ninth month, on the final day, and that's unacceptable” Getty Images

16/18 On his accusers "Total fabrication. The events never happened. Never. All of these liars will be sued after the election is over.” Getty Images

17/18 On the 'rigged' election system “I will totally accept the results of this great and historic presidential election — if I win.” Getty Images

18/18 On Hillary Clinton “I hate to say it but if I win I'm going to instruct my attorney general to get a special prosecutor to look into your situation. There has never been so many lies, so much deception. You ought to be ashamed of yourself.” Getty Images

Mr Trump’s accusations are almost identical to a number of stories published on InfoWars, a website founded by Alex Jones, an ally of Mr Trump, which has been making claims about covers-ups of terrorist attacks for many months.

Headlines published on the site include: “Scandal: mass media covers up terrorism to protect Islam”, “Germany covering up Islamic ties in Muslim attack” and “Fake news: mainstream media whitewashes Islamic terror in Berlin”.

Other theories promoted by Mr Jones via InfoWars include claims the 9/11 attacks were an “inside job” carried out by the US government, a number of other terrorist attacks on US soil were also the responsibility of the government, and that Osama in Laden was a CIA asset.

He has also argued vaccines are part of a “soft kill” and “covert sterilisation” programme intended to murder “massive numbers” of children, that the government is trying to “encourage homosexuality with chemicals so that people don’t have children”, and that Michelle Obama is a man.

Speaking last August, the website host suggested Mr Trump was supportive of his ideas. He said: "It is surreal to talk about issues here on air, and then word-for-word hear Trump say it two days later.”

Donald Trump wrongly accuses media of covering up terrorist attacks

Mr Trump has a good relationship with Mr Jones and even appeared on his online TV show in December 2015. He said: "Your reputation's amazing. I will not let you down. You will be very, very impressed, I hope, and we'll be speaking a lot.”

Mr Jones also claimed the Republican was quick to call him after pulling off his shock election victory last November.

The website host said: “Donald Trump gave me a call and I told him, 'Mr. President-elect, you're too busy, we don't need to talk,' but we still spent over five minutes.

“[He said]: ‘Listen Alex, I just talked to the kings and the queens of the world. I want to talk to you to thank your audience, and I’ll be on in the next few weeks to thank them. We know what you did early on and throughout this campaign - stand up for what's right. It shows.'"

Mr Trump’s Director of Social Media, Dan Scavino, has also frequently shared InfoWars’ content on his Twitter page.