Donald Trump threatens to take 'Muslim ban' to Supreme Court

President Donald Trump has threatened to take his appeal to reinstate his executive order banning travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries to the US Supreme Court, following a major defeat over the weekend by a federal judge.

The new administration has struggled to get the temporary travel ban to stick, as the country and other parts of the globe have erupted in mass protests against the order. The order, signed at the end of January, only lasted a week when a George W Bush-appointed judge decided to block it.

But Mr Trump remains steadfast to keep one of his biggest – and most controversial – campaign promises, despite major outcry and the check from the judicial system.

"We have a big court case we're well represented. We're going to see what happens," he told reporters in the White House. "It could [go to the Supreme Court]. I mean we'll see. Hopefully it doesn't have to.

"It's common sense. Some things are law – and I'm all in favour of that – and some things are common sense. And this is common sense."

The Trump administration will deliver arguments to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco in hopes to reverse last week's decision to block the executive order.

Claiming that Isis would use migration to enter the US – despite any evidence such actors have made it through the country's already extensive immigration screening process – Mr Trump called for more security

"We're going to take it through the system," Mr Trump told reporters at the White House. "We have to have security in our country."

New York City bodegas strike to protest Trump's travel ban







"Isis said, 'we are going to infiltrate the US and other countries through migration," he added. "And then we're not allowed to be tough on the people coming in? Explain that one."

The 9th Court rejected an earlier motion from the Department of Justice to overturn Judge James Robart's decision to block the order nationwide after Washington state and Minnesota sued.

The President has continuously defended his attempt to temporarily ban migration from the seven countries – Iraq, Iran, Yemen, Syria, Sudan, Lybia, and Somalia – resorting to issuing insults of Mr Robart and the judicial system via Twitter.

"Just cannot believe a judge would put our country in such peril," he tweeted. "If something happens blame him and court system. People pouring in. Bad!"