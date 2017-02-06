Donald Trump has hit out at recent polls suggesting he has one of the worst early approval ratings in US history, saying that "any negative polls are fake news".

A CNN/ORC International poll released on Friday found Mr Trump had the lowest approval rating of any new President, at 44 per cent.

Mr Trump wrote on Twitter: "Any negative polls are fake news, just like the CNN, ABC, NBC polls in the election. Sorry, people want border security and extreme vetting."

Another survey carried out over the weekend by Gallup, which has polled for every US president since Dwight D Eisenhower, put his approval rating even lower, at 42 per cent.

Gallup said it was a record low for a president just two weeks into office.

The President regularly cited polling by all the major stations during his election campaign, and once claimed to have "won" a CBS post-debate poll when no such poll had taken place.

And he has previously admitted to being selective about his faith in political surveys. In October last year he said: "When we do badly, I don't talk about the polls. When we're doing well, I talk about the polls."

