Donald Trump is the “shadiest, most corrupt” person to ever become US President, according to a prominent member of Barack Obama’s cabinet.

Julian Castro, the current Housing and Urban Development Secretary, slammed the President-elect in a series of tweets.

He warned the Republicans' majority in both the Senate and the House of Representatives means the businessman will be free to act unimpeded.

Mr Castro also appeared to suggest Mr Trump could be impeached - saying if the Democrats won control of one house of Congress the Republican would be "done".

He wrote: “So Trump-- the shadiest, most corrupt guy to take the Oval Office, will have no strong federal checks and balances. Has to change”.

“Trump is so corrupt that if Democrats controlled even one chamber of Congress, he'd be done before he even got started.”

Mr Castro ended both tweets with the hashtag #2018, a reference to the next congressional elections in which the Democrats hope to win back control of Congress to block Mr Trump’s policy agenda.

The President-elect has been accused of a series of offences in his business dealings. It has been alleged he used his charitable foundation to benefit his own family, defrauded “Trump University” students out of thousands of dollars and has links to the mafia. Mr Trump denies all the accusations.

World reaction to President Trump: In pictures







29 show all World reaction to President Trump: In pictures























































1/29 London, England AP

2/29 London, England Reuters

3/29 Manila, Philippines Getty Images

4/29 Manila, Philippines Getty

5/29 Mosul , Iraq Getty

6/29 Manila, Philippines AP

7/29 New Delhi, India Reuters

8/29 Karachi, Pakistan EPA

9/29 Jakarta, Indonesia Reuters

10/29 Lagos, Nigeria AP

11/29 Kabul, Afghanistan AP

12/29 Jerusalem. Israel Reuters

13/29 Moscow, Russia Reuters

14/29 Seoul, South Korea AP

15/29 Lagos, Nigeria AP

16/29 Peshawar, Pakistan EPA

17/29 Jakarta, Indonesia Reuters

18/29 Hyderabad, India AP

19/29 Kolkata, India AP

20/29 Sydney, Australia Getty

21/29 Sydney, Australia AP

22/29 Aleppo, Syria Reuters

23/29 Mexico City, Mexico AP

24/29 Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago Reuters

25/29 Jerusalem, Israel EPA

26/29 Baghdad, Iraq Rex

27/29 Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territories Rex

28/29 Tokyo, Japan Rex

29/29 Mexico City, Mexico Getty

Mr Castro has previously warned of the “real, meaningful and negative” consequences of Mr Trump’s election and said there would be “severe consequences”.

A lot of Americans now feel “like there’s a target on their back, that Donald Trump won’t be a President for everyone”, he said following the Republican’s victory.

Mr Castro called the President-elect a “bully” who “likes to pick on people who can’t fight back”.

The 42-year-old Obama ally, whose grandmother moved to the US from Mexico, was touted as a possible running mate for Hillary Clinton and has since been tipped as a potential Democratic presidential candidate in 2020.

Mr Castro’s claims come as Mr Trump continues to fill senior posts in his administration ahead of formally taking office on 20 January.

He confirmed earlier this week that Thomas Bossert, a former deputy homeland security adviser to President George W. Bush, will be his chief adviser on security and counter-terrorism issues.

Mr Castro will be succeeded at the Department for Housing and Urban Development by Ben Carson, the neurosurgeon who ran against Mr Trump for the Republican presidential nomination.