Donald Trump has unveiled plans for his first 100 days in office, outlining a list of “executive actions” he plans to take on day one that he pledged would "restore laws and bring back jobs".

The President-elect revealed the plans in a video message released on YouTube in his first public address on policy since his interview on 60 Minutes.

Following Mr Trump’s address to the nation, here is what we know so far about what he plans to do on day one of his presidency, and what his plans are likely to mean in practice.

Trade

“On trade, I am going to issue our notification of intent to withdraw from the transpacific partnership, a potential disaster for our country.

“Instead, we will negotiate fair and bilateral trade deals that will bring jobs and industry back onto American shores.”

Mr Trump campaigned on his promise to halt the progress of the TPP trade deal, an agreement signed by 12 countries that together make up almost half the world's economy.

The confirmation that he plans to follow through on his promise will be a blow to President Barack Obama, who had hoped the deal, which was agreed in 2015 with the aim of strengthening economic ties and boosting growth, would be a part of his administration's trade legacy.

In response to Mr Trump’s announcement, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the deal would be “meaningless” without the US, and urged that a “renegotiation” must be possible because without, he said, the US the deal would "collapse the balance of the benefit".

Meanwhile New Zealand Prime Minister John Key suggested the deal could be saved by making some "cosmetic changes" to make it more acceptable to Mr Trump, joking that it should be named the "Trump-Pacific Partnership".

Energy

“On energy, I will cancel job-killing restrictions on the production of American energy, including shale energy and clean coal, creating many millions of high paying jobs.

“That’s what we want; that’s what we’ve been waiting for.”

The President-elect's proposal to cancel restrictions on the production of American fossil fuel resources indicates the start of a withdrawal from the Clean Power Plan, a policy introduced by President Obama in 2014 to tackle climate change.

One of the “job-killing restrictions” Mr Trump is likely referring to is the US EPA-based policy the Obama administration committed to in March, which aims to reduce methane emissions to below 2012 levels by 2025 from the oil and gas sector, as well as explore opportunities for additional methane reductions.

Mr Trump is an avowed climate change denier, and this announcement indicates he will cater to America’s fossil fuel lobby at the expense of the environment, global climate change efforts and the nation’s renewable energy industry.

But some high-profile environmental leaders refuse to believe Mr Trump's presidency can impede efforts to curb global warming, with the head of the Environmental Protection Agency Gina McCarthy urging: “The inevitability of our clean energy future is bigger than any one person or one nation.”

National security

“On national security, I will ask the Department of Defence and the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff to develop a comprehensive plan to protect America’s vital infrastructure from cyber-attacks and all other form of attacks."

During his campaign, Mr Trump claimed the US wasn’t doing enough to ensure it had “offensive cyber weapons” to protect from “attacks from other nations,” describing cyber attacks as is the "warfare of the future".

Since his election victory Mr Trump has appointed retired general Michael Flynn as his National Security Advisor, who believes the US is falling behind on international cyber security.

Despite the President-elect's evident desire to strengthen the country's cyber security, he has made no clear plans on how this will be implemented. The Department of Defence's Cyber Strategy already lists “Defend the US homeland and US national interests against cyber attacks of significant consequence” as one of its three missions, so it is unclear exactly what new plans the President-elect expects.

Immigration

“On immigration, I will direct the Department of Labour to investigate all abuses of visa programmes that undercut the American worker."

The President-elect has already indicated on numerous occasions both before and after his presidential victory that he plans to crackdown on illegal immigration.

During his election campaign, Mr Trump pledged to remove 11 million undocumented migrants from the country within the first two years of his presidency, saying: “We have some bad hombres, and we’re going to get them out,” while since his election victory he has said his administration will deport “probably two million [or] even three million” undocumented migrants with criminal convictions".

It is unclear how the investigations into the abuse of visa programmes will be carried out, but it has recently emerged that H-1B, the main visa program for immigrants with university degrees and an offer of employment in the US, could face renewed scrutiny under the Trump administration - perhaps an indication of what is to come.

Ethics reform

“On ethics reform, as part of our plan to drain the swamp, we will impose a five-year ban on executive officials becoming lobbyists after they leave the administration, and a lifetime ban on executive officials lobbying on behalf of a foreign government.

Mr Trump campaigned on a promise to "drain the swamp" in Washington, and had already proposed a five-year lobbying ban on all executive-branch officials after leaving government jobs before winning the election.

Trump spokesman Sean Spicer had said the ban would also apply to the transition team members charged with helping to find, vet and hire for the incoming administration, describing the measures as ensuring people won't use government service "to enrich themselves", although the administration has not explained how the ban would be enforced.

But the President-elect has been accused of contradicting himself by engaging lobbyists to assist with his transition, with many helping to assemble departments of government with direct interests to clients they represent.