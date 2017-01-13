Far more buses have applied to secure parking through the city for the Women’s March on Washington the day after inauguration than for the inauguration itself, D.C.Council member Charles Allen said Thursday.

Allen (D-Ward 6) said at least 1,200 buses have applied for permits to park at RFK Stadium in Washington on January 21, the day of the Women’s March on Washington, while 200 have applied for parking the day before, Inauguration Day. NBC4 first reported the figures.

RFK has a capacity of 1,300 buses.

The stadium is the main city-run parking option for charter buses over that weekend.

Buses can still find their own parking outside RFK, so these numbers do not necessarily reflect all of the buses that will be headed to the District for inauguration or the Women’s March.

The D.C. Council is scheduled to hold a hearing Thursday on inauguration readiness and logistics.

The District’s Department of Transportation is running the parking and permitting process at RFK and says there are other parking sites in the city at locations such as Union Station and the Navy Yard.

At President Barack Obama’s 2009 inauguration, which saw record breaking attendance numbers, more than 3,000 charter buses registered for parking permits in the city that day.

The Washington Post