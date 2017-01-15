Thousands of women to protest against Donald Trump in London

Thousands of women are expected to take to the streets of London a day after Donald Trump is sworn in as President.

More than 14 thousand people have signed up to attend the Women’s March on London on 21 January. There are 370 “sister marches” set to take place across the world.

The “inclusive” demonstration, which is open to people of all genders, calls for participants to come together to safeguard freedoms threatened by recent political events.

“This march was triggered by widespread apprehension at the threat to human rights anticipated in the wake of recent political events,” Beth Garner, one of the march’s organisers, told The Independent.

“By coming together on the 21st, a multitude of different organisations working across the board on different social issues send a message that the politics of fear and division will not be accepted.

“In 2016, we all saw an increase in hate speech and divisive rhetoric. Donald Trump's election was really a tipping point for me”.

Garner said the actions of the billionaire property developer in the US could impact on women in the UK.

“Women's rights are human rights and when one group is marginalised it affects us all,” she said.

The President-elect has a record of making demeaning, sexist comments about women. This includes everything from boasting that when you are a star you can grab women “by the p***y” in a leaked 2005 tape to calling Rosie O’Donnell a “fat pig” to saying Megyn Kelly had “blood coming out of her wherever”.

Celebrity supporters of the march on social media include Frankie Boyle, Charlotte Church, Ian McKellen, Alexa Chung, Pixie Geldof, Bianca Jagger, Ian McKellen, June Sarpong and Hardeep Singh Kholi.

The London demonstration mirrors the main rally in Washington DC which is expected to be one of the largest demonstrations in American history. More than 200 thousand people are expected to attend the protest, including high-profile figures such as Scarlett Johansson, America Ferrera, Katy Perry, Uzo Aduba, Zendaya, and Cher.

In London, protesters will gather in Grosvenor Square at 12pm before marching through Park Lane, Piccadilly, Pall Mall and then Trafalgar Square where a rally will take place at 2pm.

Organisations supporting the event include Amnesty International, Unite, Liberty, CND, Pride London, Black Pride, Women’s Equality Party, The Green Party, Solidarity with Refugees, NUS, British Scientists for the EU, Women 4 Refugee Women and Women for Women International.