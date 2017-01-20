Within the first few hours of Donald Trump’s presidency, protests have intensified as riot police have begun to engage with demonstrators hoping to disrupt the inauguration parade.

Metropolitan Police donned riot gear deployed tear gas and flashbangs to push against protesters who have congregated at the 13th and K street intersections. At least 95 people have been arrested according to multiple reports.

The election of minority President Trump sparked massive dissent across the country, as he campaigned on a platform that promoted regressive policy shifts – such as mass deportations, a ban on Muslim migration to the US, and has suggested that abortion be criminalised.

Many official protests are scheduled to descend upon Washington on the day after the inauguration, including the Women’s March that projects more than 200,000 participants.

President Trump protesters







13 show all President Trump protesters























1/13 Protesters pitching diverse causes but united against the incoming president are making their mark on Inauguration Day AP

2/13 Demonstrators protest against US President Donald Trump in Washington DC Getty Images

3/13 Demonstrators shout slogans against US President-elect Donald Trump in Washington DC Getty Images

4/13 Anti-Trump protesters prepare banners for a protest against the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump, in Berlin Reuters

5/13 A woman holds a sign before the start of the Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump at Freedom Plaza in Washington DC Getty Images

6/13 Anti-Trump protesters prepare banners for a protest against the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump, in Berlin REUTERS

7/13 Demonstrators shout slogans against US President-elect Donald Trump in Washington DC Getty Images

8/13 Demonstrators march, block foot traffic and clash with U.S. Capitol Police at the entry checkpoints for the Inauguration of Donald Trump Alamy Live News

9/13 Demonstrators display a banner as people arrive for US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington DC Getty Images

10/13 A man displays a placard as people lineup to get into the National Mall for the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump in Washington DC Getty Images

11/13 Protesters demonstrating against U.S. President Donald Trump raise their hands as they are surrounded by police on the sidelines of the inauguration in Washington DC Reuters

12/13 A demonstrator wearing a mask depicting Donald Trump protests outside the US Embassy in London Getty Images

13/13 Demonstrators hold placards as they protest outside the US Embassy in London Getty Images

“It’s important from Day One of Trump’s administration that we make clear that we are going to be disrupting his agenda,” Ramah Kudaimi, 30, of the Washington Peace Centre, told the New York Times. She added that Mr Trump’s policies will be devastating to marginalised communities across the US.

“When communities are under attack, we are going to fight back.”

The Trump administration has inspired a sense of urgency among human rights advocates, leading to massive contributions to groups like the ACLU and Planned Parenthood.

“If we were to wait for all the ill effects that could come from this, too much damage to our democracy would occur,” legal director of Free Speech for People, Ron Fein, told the Washington Post. “It will undermine faith in basic institutions.

“If nothing else, it’s important for Americans to trust that the president is doing what he things is the right thing … not that it would help jump-start a stalled casino project in another country.”