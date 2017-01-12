Outgoing director of National Intelligence James Clapper issued a statement expressing "profound dismay" over the dossier leak alleging that Russians had compromising personal and financial information against President-elect Donald Trump.

"This evening, I had the opportunity to speak with President-elect Donald Trump to discuss recent media reports about our briefing last Friday," Mr Clapper said. "I expressed my profound dismay at the leaks that have been appearing in the press, and we both agreed that they are extremely corrosive and damaging to our national security."

He continued: "We also discussed the private security company document, which was widely circulated in recent months among the media, members of Congress and Congressional staff even before the IC became aware of it. I emphasised that this document is not a US Intelligence Community product and that I do not believe the leaks came from within the IC."

Mr Clapper added that intelligence officials had not yet determined the reliability of the information in the still unverified document and "we did not rely upon it in any way for our conclusions".

"However, part of our obligation is to ensure that policymakers are provided with the fullest possible picture of any matters that might affect national security."

