Saudi Arabia's royal court has said the kingdom's second-in-line to the throne will meet President Donald Trump at the White House in the highest-level visit to Washington by a Saudi royal since November's presidential election.
Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is also defence minister and King Salman's son, is scheduled to start his Washington visit on Thursday. He departs for the United States on Monday.
The royal court, in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency, said that Prince Mohammed will meet with Trump and a number of US officials to discuss “the strengthening of bilateral relations between the two countries and regional issues of mutual interest.”
The prince is spearheading the kingdom's economic overhaul to become less dependent on oil and its major investments in US technology firms.
No details were given on when he would meet Trump. He will be the first Gulf Arab royal to meet the president since his inauguration.
Key issues at the top of the agenda are likely to include discussion on global energy prices, as well as the conflicts in Syria, Iraq, Libya and Yemen, where a Saudi-led coalition backed by Washington has been bombing Iran-backed Shiite rebels for nearly two years.
Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter and biggest buyer of American-made arms, is also part of the US-led coalition bombing campaign against the Islamic State group in Syria.
Saudi relations with Washington cooled under President Barack Obama after his administration secured a nuclear deal with regional rival Iran. The deal has been heavily criticised by Trump.
Obama had also openly criticised Gulf Arab countries, expressing frustration at their feud with Iran.
In pictures: Protests, pomp and Donald Trump
In pictures: Protests, pomp and Donald Trump
-
1/30
President-elect Donald Trump acknowledges guests as he arrives on the platform at the US Capitol in Washington DC
Getty Images
-
2/30
Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Melania Trump looks on during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington
AP
-
3/30
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Justice John Roberts after taking the oath at inauguration ceremonies swearing in Trump as the 45th president of the United States
Reuters
-
4/30
President Donald Trump raises his fists after his inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol
Getty
-
5/30
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump greets outgoing President Barack Obama before Trump is inaugurated during ceremonies on the Capitol in Washington
Reuters
-
6/30
resident-elect Donald Trump arrives on the platform of the US Capitol in Washington DC
Getty Images
-
7/30
Attendees partake in the inauguration ceremonies to swear in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States at the U.S. Capitol in Washington DC
Reuters
-
8/30
US President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address during ceremonies at the US Capitol in Washington DC
Getty
-
9/30
U.S. President Donald Trump waves with wife Melania during the Inaugural Parade in Washington DC
Reuters
-
10/30
Protesters registered their rage against the new president Friday in a chaotic confrontation with police who used pepper spray and stun grenades in a melee just blocks from Donald Trump's inaugural parade route. Scores were arrested for trashing property and attacking officers
AP
-
11/30
Demonstrators protest against US President Donald Trump in Washington DC
Getty Images
-
12/30
A woman holds a sign before the start of the Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump at Freedom Plaza in Washington DC
Getty Images
-
13/30
Anti-Trump protesters prepare banners for a protest against the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump, in Berlin
REUTERS
-
14/30
Demonstrators shout slogans against US President-elect Donald Trump in Washington DC
Getty Images
-
15/30
Demonstrators march, block foot traffic and clash with U.S. Capitol Police at the entry checkpoints for the Inauguration of Donald Trump
Alamy Live News
-
16/30
Demonstrators display a banner as people arrive for US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington DC
Getty Images
-
17/30
A man displays a placard as people lineup to get into the National Mall for the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump in Washington DC
Getty Images
-
18/30
Protesters demonstrating against U.S. President Donald Trump raise their hands as they are surrounded by police on the sidelines of the inauguration in Washington DC
Reuters
-
19/30
A demonstrator wearing a mask depicting Donald Trump protests outside the US Embassy in London
Getty Images
-
20/30
Demonstrators hold placards as they protest outside the US Embassy in London
Getty Images
-
21/30
Former US President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush arrive for the Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol
Rex
-
22/30
Michelle Obama and Dr. Jill Biden share an umbrella as President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address at the inauguration in Washington DC
Rex
-
23/30
Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton arrive on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington
Reuters
-
24/30
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence takes the oath of office on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC
Getty Images
-
25/30
Advisors to President-elect Donald Trump, Kellyanne Conway and Steve Bannon depart from services at St. John's Church during the Presidential Inauguration in Washington
Reuters
-
26/30
Protesters demonstrating against U.S. President Donald Trump take cover as they are hit by pepper spray by police on the sidelines of the inauguration in Washington DC
Reuters
-
27/30
An activist demonstrating against U.S. President Donald Trump is helped after being hit by pepper spray on the sidelines of the inauguration in Washington DC
Reuters
-
28/30
A police officer tries to tackle a protester demonstrating against U.S. President Donald Trump
Reuters/Adrees Latif
-
29/30
Police arrest and detain a protester in the street in Washington DC
Rex
-
30/30
A police officer falls to the ground as another shoots pepper spray at protesters demonstrating against U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the inauguration in Washington DC
Reuters
In contrast, the kingdom has expressed optimism about rebuilding its alliance with Washington and working with the Trump Administration to contain Iran's reach in the region.
In a call between Trump and King Salman in January, the two agreed to back safe zones in Syria and Yemen, according to a White House statement. The monarch is currently touring Asia in a visit aimed at building alliances with other partners.
AP
- More about:
- Saudi Arabia
- Donald Trump
- Mohammed bin Salman