President Donald Trump has claimed that "environmentalism is out of control".

Mr Trump was spending the morning meeting with auto executives as part of his push to bring jobs back to the US Mr Trump also told his guests at the White House that he's looking to ease regulations to help auto companies and any other businesses wishing to do business in the US

Among the attendees of the breakfast are Ford Motor Co. chief executive Mark Fields, Fiat Chrysler chairman Sergio Marchionne and General Motors chief executive Mary Barra.

Mr Trump also called on the car firm bosses to increase production in the United States and boost American employment, adding that he wanted to also see new auto plants built in the United States

“We have a very big push on to have auto plants and other plants,” Mr Trump said.

Mr Trump has repeatedly criticised companies for building cars in Mexico and elsewhere and has threatened to impose 35 per cent tariffs on imported vehicles. The President often singled out Ford's Mexico investments for criticism during his election campaign.

The gathering was the first time the CEOs of the big three car makers have met jointly with a US president since a July 2011 session with former President Barack Obama to highlight a deal to nearly double fuel efficiency standards to 54.5 miles per gallon by 2025. Fiat Chrysler is the Italian-American parent of the former Michigan-based Chrysler.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said on the eve of the meeting that Mr Trump was looking forward at the meeting “to hearing their ideas about how we can work together to bring more jobs back to this industry.”

While US car markers are creating jobs in the country, jobs they are also cutting American small car production. On Monday, GM ended two shifts of production of small cars in Ohio and Michigan, cutting about 2,000 jobs.

