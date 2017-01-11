Donald Trump has described himself as a "germaphobe" in an apparent reference to allegations that he was involved in lewd sexual behaviour in a Moscow hotel room.

Speaking at a press conference where he dismissed all the claims of a leaked intelligence dossier as "fake news", he said: "Does anybody really believe that story? I'm also very much of a germaphobe, by the way. Believe me."

His comments were met with laughter from many in the room.

The President-elect's statements follow unsubstantiated reports – contained in a 35-page dossier purportedly written by a British intelligence agent – that Mr Trump participated in "perverted sexual acts" in a Moscow hotel room.

The claims were accompanied by allegations that Russia "has been cultivating, supporting and assisting Trump for at least five years".

Published by Buzzfeed, the dossier has not been verified and many reporters have cast doubt on the authenticity of its claims.

In an apparent attempt to discredit the claims, during the press conference the President-elect said he was aware that miniscule cameras could be planted in foreign hotel rooms.

Mr Trump said he often warned people he travelled with specifically about the danger of being caught on camera in their rooms.

"I am extremely careful, " he said, "I’m surrounded by bodyguards [...] I always tell them, be very careful, because [...] in those rooms you have cameras in the strangest places.

"You can’t see them and you won’t know. You better be careful or you will be watching yourself on nightly television."