Donald Trump signs executive order giving police more authority

Donald Trump has signed three executive orders on "public safety", including handing more authority to the police.

At the formal ceremony to appoint Jeff Sessions as Attorney General, the President outlined the new mandate that Mr Sessions would have, including tackling crime and terrorism.

"I am directing the Department of Justice to reduce crimes and crimes of violence against law enforcement officers," he said. "It's a shame, what is happening to our law enforcement officers."

No mention was made of the hundreds of people who die in the hands of law enforcement every year.

There were 968 deaths last year, according to the Washington Post, and close to 200 people so far in 2017, according to a database called killedbypolice.net

Mr Trump added that the three orders, including ordering the Department of Homeland Security to "break the back of criminal cartels" and forming a task force to reduce violent crime, were a "clear sign" to criminals.

"Your day is over," he declared. "A new era of justice is starting and it begins right now."

