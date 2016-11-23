Donald Trump has said his son-in-law could bring peace to the Middle East and end the conlict between Israel and Palestine.

The President-elect indicated Jared Kushner, who is also a wealthy real estate businessman, was considering taking on such a role.

But the suggestion has stoked fears Mr Trump will not maintain divisions between his private life and his presidential duties when he enters the White House.

“I would love to be the one who made peace with Israel and the Palestinians, that would be such a great achievement,” Mr Trump said in an interview with the New York Times, Mike Grynbaum tweeted.

Mr Kushner is reportedly a strict observer of Orthodox Judaism and his wife Ivanka Trump converted to Judaism when they married.

Mr Kushner who is thought to be worth $200m, has been credited with steering the Trump campaign to election victory.

As a close advisor to the campaign, Mr Kushner reportedly helped grow support for the Republican candidate among the pro-Israel community and cemented ties with the Israeli government.

Mr Kushner oversees his family’s real estate empire, and his father Charles Kushner, who founded the business, was jailed in 2005 after being convicted for tax evasion, making illegal donations and witness tampering.

Earlier this month, Ivanka Trump sparked concerns that the President-elect's family would exert unprecedented influence on his official duties when she was pictured attending a meeting between her father and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.