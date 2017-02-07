Donald Trump has threatened to "destroy" the career of a state senator who he disagrees with.

After being told by a sheriff about a policy that would require people to have been convicted of a crime before police take their assets, Mr Trump encouraged law enforcement to make the name of the politician public.

"Who is the state senator? Do you want to give his name?" Mr Trump asked during a meeting at the White House. "We'll destroy his career."

The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued







10 show all The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued

















1/10 Trump and abortion Protesters flood Independence Avenue during the Women's March Getty

2/10 Trump and abortion US President Donald Trump signs an executive order as Chief of Staff Reince Priebus looks on in the Oval Office of the White House Getty Images

3/10 Trump and 'Obamacare' Nancy Pelosi who is the minority leader of the House of Representatives speaks beside House Democrats at an event to protect the Affordable Care Act in Los Angeles, California. The Republican-led US Senate has launched their much-anticipated effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act by passing a budget blueprint which would allow them to begin rolling back the health care reforms Getty Images

4/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline Opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines hold a rally as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York. US President Donald Trump signed executive orders reviving the construction of two controversial oil pipelines, but said the projects would be subject to renegotiation Getty Images

5/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline US actress and political activist Jane Fonda attends a rally with opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York Getty Images

6/10 Trump and the Trans-Pacific Partnership Union leaders applaud US President Donald Trump for signing an executive order withdrawing the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington DC Getty

7/10 Trump and the Mexico wall People protest against US President Donald Trump's inauguration next to a fake wall with a Mexican national flag and a dummy representing him in Mexico City Getty Images

8/10 Trump and the media White House spokesman Sean Spicer arrives to speak at the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington DC Getty Images

9/10 Trump and the media White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer takes questions during the daily press briefing Getty Images

10/10 Trump and the Mexico wall A US Border Patrol vehicle sits waiting for illegal immigrants at a fence opening near the US-Mexico border near McAllen, Texas. The number of incoming immigrants has surged ahead of the upcoming Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, who has pledged to build a wall along the US-Mexico border Getty Images

The sheriff – Harold Eavenson, from Rockwall County in Texas – was the first of a group of law enforcement officials to speak to Mr Trump. He complained about asset forfeiture rules, which at the moment allow police to seize the cash and property of people they think have committed a crime – without them actually needing to be convicted of anything.

The Sheriff's complaint was that the state senator was "introducing legislation that would require a conviction, before we can receive that forfeiture money". "Can you believe that?" asked Mr Trump when he heard about the rule.

Law enforcement officials claim that allowing them to take money from people lets them fight terrorism and the drug trade, and Mr Eavenson said that drug cartels in Mexico would "build a monument to him". Opponents of the practise – including Barack Obama, who worked to reduce the power – argue that any confiscations should be done in a legal process.

He went on to say that the senator's career could be destroyed for looking to bring in the legislation, a remark that some others gathered in the Roosevelt Room laughed at. Mr Eavenson only shrugged in response to Mr Trump's question.

Donald Trump made the comments during meetings with members of the National Sheriff's Association. At the same meeting, he said that he would fight in the courts to uphold the Muslim ban, after a judge granted a temporary stay in its effect.

"And a lot of people agree with us, believe me," Trump said at a roundtable discussion. "If those people ever protested, you'd see a real protest. But they want to see our borders secure and our country secure."