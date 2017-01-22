Donald Trump has sworn in 30 senior White House staff, including his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and the founder of a fascist website, Steve Bannon.

Speaking in the White House's iconic East Room, President Trump told his staff they should be "extremely proud".

He added that Americans would be relying on them, including "the veterans, the unemployed, men and women serving in harm's way overseas, victims of crime and young Americans looking to fulfil their dreams."

The formality was conducted by Vice President Mike Pence. As he recited the oath, the staffers raised their right hands and repeated it after him.

Mr Kushner, who is married to Mr Trump’s daughter and has long been speculated to become part of the government team, will be senior adviser, despite concerns of nepotism. Mr Kushner became a senior aide during the campaign and was widely suspected to be the driving force behind the expulsion of New Jersey governor Chris Christie, who prosecuted his real estate developer father.

Mr Kushner, of orthodox Jewish background, is expected to be a bridge to Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to an article by New York Magazine, Mr Kushner was willing to abandon friendships and professional relationships to ditch his Democrat background and fall in line behind the Trump patriarch, and has now been rewarded for his loyalty. He set up meetings, such as with the tech executives at Trump Tower, and has met with foreign leader such as Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe. He was also reportedly building a database of all Trump supporters, which might have been used to build out Trump TV if he had not won the election.

Mr Bannon was one of the first appointees to the government team last year. He founded Breitbart, an extreme right-wing outlet that has discriminated against women and minorities.

He described his website in July as a "platform for the alt-right", which means white supremacy.

When Mr Bannon was announced as the President’s chief strategist a few months ago, it spawned a massive backlash, including from the Southern Poverty Law Centre.

More than 400,000 people signed a MoveOn.org petition to stop Mr Bannon’s appointment, and more than 300,000 people signed a Change.org petition of the same vein. Around 15,000 lawyers also urged the President to choose another strategist.

Also at the White House ceremony on Sunday were staffers such as senior adviser Kellyanne Conway, press secretary Sean Spicer and chief of staff Reince Priebus.

They have all attacked the media over the weekend for accurately reporting the relatively small crowd size at the Inauguration ceremony compared to previous Inaugurations.