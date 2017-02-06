Amid signs that Donald Trump began his presidency with the same chaotic operation that marked his campaign, a one report has claimed he was not even aware he was elevating Steve Bannon to a senior security post when he signed one of several executive orders.

Since Mr Trump’s inauguration on January 20, reports have emerged of a White House West Wing marked by confusion and unpreparedness - alongside intense turf battles being fought by his top officials.

One of the results of this has been a number of leaks from the White House, about the various maneuverings of such top officials, and their varying ascendance and descent.

Trump signed EO putting Bannon on National Security Council without realizing what he was signing. Now mad at Bannon https://t.co/ALctkvCzG3 pic.twitter.com/Hrovp5Hg7h — Micah Lee (@micahflee) February 6, 2017

A report in in the New York Times, which paints a picture of chief-of-staff Reince Priebus trying to assert greater control, says he has set in place a set of checks and processes before new policies and Executive Orders are rolled out. This was done following the backlash over the haphazard and chaotic rollout of the order hating the refugee programme and suspending travel for people from seven Middle Eastern and North African countries.

It said Mr Trump would be looped in on the drafting of executive orders much earlier in the process. Remarkably, the report says, Mr Trump was not fully briefed on details of the executive order he signed giving his chief strategist, Mr Bannon, a seat on the National Security Council.