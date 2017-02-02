Donald Trump’s supporters will be his first victims, says Nobel Prize winnng economist

The core of Donald Trump supporters who have suffered most as a result of globalisation will be the first to suffer under the Trump administration, a Nobel Prize winning economist has said.

Joseph Stiglitz, an American economist and former vice president of the World Bank, who won a Nobel Memorial Prize in 2001, said the President’s economic programme was likely to “trigger a vicious cycle”, in which those who have suffered most from globalisation over the past 25 years would be the “first victims”.

Speaking during an interview with Le Monde, Mr Stiglitz, who has previously denounced the excesses of globalisation and its contribution to the rise in inequality, said while Mr Trump's protectionist policies may save "a few hundred" American jobs, this would not compensate for those that will be lost.

When asked whether he thought the protectionism advocated by Mr Trump would be a solution to the rise in inequality caused by globalisation, Mr Stiglitz said: “No. The irony is that those who have suffered the most in the last 25 years will be the first victims.

“Donald Trump's program is likely to trigger a vicious circle. By reducing taxes for the richest, it will widen the deficit. This deficit will have to be financed by the entry of foreign capital, which will mechanically raise the dollar, as will the restrictions on trade that it wants to impose.

“However, the strong dollar will severely penalise the exporting industrial sector. Mr Trump may save a few hundred jobs by convincing factories not to relocate, but this will not compensate for the lost jobs.”

The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued







10 show all The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued

















1/10 Trump and abortion Protesters flood Independence Avenue during the Women's March Getty

2/10 Trump and abortion US President Donald Trump signs an executive order as Chief of Staff Reince Priebus looks on in the Oval Office of the White House Getty Images

3/10 Trump and 'Obamacare' Nancy Pelosi who is the minority leader of the House of Representatives speaks beside House Democrats at an event to protect the Affordable Care Act in Los Angeles, California. The Republican-led US Senate has launched their much-anticipated effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act by passing a budget blueprint which would allow them to begin rolling back the health care reforms Getty Images

4/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline Opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines hold a rally as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York. US President Donald Trump signed executive orders reviving the construction of two controversial oil pipelines, but said the projects would be subject to renegotiation Getty Images

5/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline US actress and political activist Jane Fonda attends a rally with opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York Getty Images

6/10 Trump and the Trans-Pacific Partnership Union leaders applaud US President Donald Trump for signing an executive order withdrawing the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington DC Getty

7/10 Trump and the Mexico wall People protest against US President Donald Trump's inauguration next to a fake wall with a Mexican national flag and a dummy representing him in Mexico City Getty Images

8/10 Trump and the media White House spokesman Sean Spicer arrives to speak at the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington DC Getty Images

9/10 Trump and the media White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer takes questions during the daily press briefing Getty Images

10/10 Trump and the Mexico wall A US Border Patrol vehicle sits waiting for illegal immigrants at a fence opening near the US-Mexico border near McAllen, Texas. The number of incoming immigrants has surged ahead of the upcoming Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, who has pledged to build a wall along the US-Mexico border Getty Images

Mr Stiglitz added that the President’s anti-EU stance was a “hateful” attempt to strengthen himself by bringing others down, arguing that a stronger Europe would in fact be beneficial to the US. He said: “[Mr Trump] believes that by bringing others down he strengthens himself. This is a most hateful idea.

“When he says he hopes the euro will fail, it’s because he hopes this will brings benefits for the US. It’s really stupid. In reality, a stronger Europe is better for the world and America.”

In January, Mr Stiglitz told a meeting of the American Economic Association that the kind of policies Mr Trump had proposed “would not work", adding that US interaction with other countries had to be based on “confidence and trust”, but this was “being eroded”.