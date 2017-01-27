Donald Trump and Theresa May caught holding hands in White House photo

Theresa May and Donald Trump have been photographed holding hands as they took a walk through the White House.

The candid moment was caught by a photographer moments before the two world leaders held a joint news conference.

It is unclear who initiated the contact, made as they walked along The Colonnade.

Theresa May was the first world leader to visit Donald Trump

Ms May is the first world leader to meet the Republican in Washington after his inauguration last Friday.

Both leaders used the news conference to reinforce their commitment to the "special relationship" between the US and UK.

"We pledge our lasting support to this most special relationship," Mr Trump said.

Theresa May with Donald Trump earlier on Friday ( Getty )

He added that friendly relations between the UK and US was "one of the great forces in history for justice and for peace".

Ms May said an "even stronger special relationship" was in the interests of the wider world.