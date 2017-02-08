Donald Trump has insisted that the 'Muslim ban' was written "perfectly" and the federal judges who opposed it were motivated by politics.

Yet his executive order is facing a court battle that could last all the way to the Supreme Court.

Signed on 27 January, the order banned nearly all travellers from seven Muslim-majority countries and prompted widespread protests. It was temporarily halted after eight days by federal judge James Robart in Seattle.

Mr Trump read out the wording of the executive order to the National Sheriffs' Association on Wednesday morning, saying that it was written clearly and that even a “bad high school student” could understand it.

"I watched [the judges’ arguments for and against] last night with amazement and I heard things that I couldn’t believe," said Mr Trump, referring to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals hearing in San Francisco.

"Things that really have nothing to do with what I just read. I don’t want to call the courts biased.

"But courts seem to be so political and it would be so great for our justice system if they would be able to read a statement and do what's right. And that has to do with the security of our country.”

The President was angry that his emergency appeal to overturn Judge James Robart’s ruling was denied.

“A bad high school student would understand this. Anybody would understand this."

The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued







10 show all The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued

















1/10 Trump and abortion Protesters flood Independence Avenue during the Women's March Getty

2/10 Trump and abortion US President Donald Trump signs an executive order as Chief of Staff Reince Priebus looks on in the Oval Office of the White House Getty Images

3/10 Trump and 'Obamacare' Nancy Pelosi who is the minority leader of the House of Representatives speaks beside House Democrats at an event to protect the Affordable Care Act in Los Angeles, California. The Republican-led US Senate has launched their much-anticipated effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act by passing a budget blueprint which would allow them to begin rolling back the health care reforms Getty Images

4/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline Opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines hold a rally as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York. US President Donald Trump signed executive orders reviving the construction of two controversial oil pipelines, but said the projects would be subject to renegotiation Getty Images

5/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline US actress and political activist Jane Fonda attends a rally with opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York Getty Images

6/10 Trump and the Trans-Pacific Partnership Union leaders applaud US President Donald Trump for signing an executive order withdrawing the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington DC Getty

7/10 Trump and the Mexico wall People protest against US President Donald Trump's inauguration next to a fake wall with a Mexican national flag and a dummy representing him in Mexico City Getty Images

8/10 Trump and the media White House spokesman Sean Spicer arrives to speak at the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington DC Getty Images

9/10 Trump and the media White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer takes questions during the daily press briefing Getty Images

10/10 Trump and the Mexico wall A US Border Patrol vehicle sits waiting for illegal immigrants at a fence opening near the US-Mexico border near McAllen, Texas. The number of incoming immigrants has surged ahead of the upcoming Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, who has pledged to build a wall along the US-Mexico border Getty Images

"It’s as plain as you can have it," he added.

"I was a good student. I understand things. I comprehend very well, better than I think almost anybody," he said.

He argued the order was "correct, not politically correct", and it was important to stop an influx of people who want to "do harm" to the US.

"It couldn’t have been written any more precisely," said the President. "It’s not like ‘oh gee, we wish it was written better'. It was written beautifully."

Lawyers are using Donald Trump's anti-Muslim rhetoric against him

Regardless of the Ninth Circuit Court’s ruling - a decision is expected within days - the case will likely end up in the nation's highest court.

White House Press Secretary Mr Spicer insisted the executive order was executed lawfully and it had been signed off by the Justice Department. The order prompted about 60,000 visas to be revoked, which were then reinstated a week later following the court order in Washington. Airports were instructed to act if Mr Trump’s executive order had never existed.

Mr Spicer avoided questions on why Mr Trump had called Judge James Robart’s ruling “outrageous”.

"If at some point this President does not have the power as given to him in law to protect this country I think this really questions the slippery slope we’re on,” said Mr Spicer.

When questioned on what constituted the “real" threat to the US regarding terrorism, his answer was vague.

“He [the President] wants to make sure we understand the threat and it is his job to do everything he can to protect the nation and the country,” he replied.

"While we may not face an imminent threat today, we don’t know when that next threat comes. Is it next week, next month or next year?”

A Cato Institute study found that no Syrian refugee had even been charged with the intent of carrying out a terrorist attack on US soil in more than four decades, and only 17 people from the six other countries had been charged with such an intent. No one died as a result of a terrorist attack plotted or carried out by anyone from the seven nations in 41 years.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly testified this week that the roll-out of the ban should have been "paused just a bit" to allow them to inform Congress.

"This is all on me, by the way," he added to the Senate committee.

Mr Kelly and his staff reportedly made small changes to the order but were overruled by Mr Trump's chief strategist, Steve Bannon, who pushed for the order to cover visa and green card holders.