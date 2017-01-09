Donald Trump has launched into a Twitter tirade against Meryl Streep after the actress rebuked the President-elect at the Golden Globes.

During her acceptance speech for a lifetime achievement award, Streep attacked the President-elect for imitating a disabled reporter. She said it was the one performance this year which shocked her and argued it legitimised bullying and gave “permission” for others to do the same.

This is a reference to when Mr Trump mocked the New York Times reporter Serge Kovaleski.

Mr Trump has now hit back at Streep on Twitter, saying she is one of the most “over-rated actresses in Hollywood” and is a “Hillary flunky who lost big”.

“Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes,” he wrote on Monday.

“She is a Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never 'mocked' a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him.......”