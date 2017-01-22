The President's official tweets are now written by man who regularly promotes fake stories on Twitter

The man behind Donald Trump’s official presidential tweets is a former golf caddy who has repeatedly promoted fake news stories and conspiracy theories on social media.

The official President of the United States (POTUS) Twitter page was updated on Sunday to confirm the messages are being posted by Dan Scavino, Mr Trump’s “assistant” and Director of Social Media.

Mr Scavino has used his own Twitter page to publish a number of untrue posts, including one of a video he said showed Syrian refugees in Germany holding a rally in support of Isis. The event was actually a protest against a German far-right group.

He has also repeatedly shared content from conspiracy theory websites and fake news organisations, including InfoWars - a website whose founder, Alex Jones, believes the 9/11 attacks were an “inside job” carried out by the US government, that a number of other terrorist attacks on US soil were also the responsibility of the government, and that Osama in Laden was a CIA asset.

Mr Jones has also claimed vaccines are part of a “soft kill” and “covert sterilisation” programme intended to murder “massive numbers” of children, that the government is trying to “encourage homosexuality with chemicals so that people don’t have children”, and that Michelle Obama is a man.

Other conspiracies promoted by Mr Jones and InfoWars include claims the US government has built a weather machine enabling it to create national disasters and “steer tornados”, that Hilary Clinton is possessed by demons and that Beyonce is funded by the CIA to create a police state.

The POTUS Twitter page was updated on Sunday with a heading that reads: “45th @POTUS @realDonaldTrump. Working on behalf of the American people to make our country great again. Tweets by Dan Scavino. Tweets by POTUS signed -DJT.”

Mr Scavino was accused of anti-Semitism during the presidential campaign after Donald Trump’s account posted an image of Hillary Clinton that included a Star of David and the words “most corrupt candidate ever”. The image had originated on a neo-Nazi website.

The social media director admitted he was behind the post. His team said the image was of a “sheriff’s badge” rather than a Star of David, but quickly deleted the tweet.

In pictures: Protests, pomp and Donald Trump







30 show all In pictures: Protests, pomp and Donald Trump

























































1/30 President-elect Donald Trump acknowledges guests as he arrives on the platform at the US Capitol in Washington DC Getty Images

2/30 Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Melania Trump looks on during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington AP

3/30 President Donald Trump shakes hands with Justice John Roberts after taking the oath at inauguration ceremonies swearing in Trump as the 45th president of the United States Reuters

4/30 President Donald Trump raises his fists after his inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol Getty

5/30 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump greets outgoing President Barack Obama before Trump is inaugurated during ceremonies on the Capitol in Washington Reuters

6/30 resident-elect Donald Trump arrives on the platform of the US Capitol in Washington DC Getty Images

7/30 Attendees partake in the inauguration ceremonies to swear in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States at the U.S. Capitol in Washington DC Reuters

8/30 US President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address during ceremonies at the US Capitol in Washington DC Getty

9/30 U.S. President Donald Trump waves with wife Melania during the Inaugural Parade in Washington DC Reuters

10/30 Protesters registered their rage against the new president Friday in a chaotic confrontation with police who used pepper spray and stun grenades in a melee just blocks from Donald Trump's inaugural parade route. Scores were arrested for trashing property and attacking officers AP

11/30 Demonstrators protest against US President Donald Trump in Washington DC Getty Images

12/30 A woman holds a sign before the start of the Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump at Freedom Plaza in Washington DC Getty Images

13/30 Anti-Trump protesters prepare banners for a protest against the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump, in Berlin REUTERS

14/30 Demonstrators shout slogans against US President-elect Donald Trump in Washington DC Getty Images

15/30 Demonstrators march, block foot traffic and clash with U.S. Capitol Police at the entry checkpoints for the Inauguration of Donald Trump Alamy Live News

16/30 Demonstrators display a banner as people arrive for US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington DC Getty Images

17/30 A man displays a placard as people lineup to get into the National Mall for the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump in Washington DC Getty Images

18/30 Protesters demonstrating against U.S. President Donald Trump raise their hands as they are surrounded by police on the sidelines of the inauguration in Washington DC Reuters

19/30 A demonstrator wearing a mask depicting Donald Trump protests outside the US Embassy in London Getty Images

20/30 Demonstrators hold placards as they protest outside the US Embassy in London Getty Images

21/30 Former US President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush arrive for the Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol Rex

22/30 Michelle Obama and Dr. Jill Biden share an umbrella as President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address at the inauguration in Washington DC Rex

23/30 Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton arrive on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington Reuters

24/30 U.S. Vice President Mike Pence takes the oath of office on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC Getty Images

25/30 Advisors to President-elect Donald Trump, Kellyanne Conway and Steve Bannon depart from services at St. John's Church during the Presidential Inauguration in Washington Reuters

26/30 Protesters demonstrating against U.S. President Donald Trump take cover as they are hit by pepper spray by police on the sidelines of the inauguration in Washington DC Reuters

27/30 An activist demonstrating against U.S. President Donald Trump is helped after being hit by pepper spray on the sidelines of the inauguration in Washington DC Reuters

28/30 A police officer tries to tackle a protester demonstrating against U.S. President Donald Trump Reuters

29/30 Police arrest and detain a protester in the street in Washington DC Rex

30/30 A police officer falls to the ground as another shoots pepper spray at protesters demonstrating against U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the inauguration in Washington DC Reuters

During the Republican primary, Mr Scavino shared a video that claimed Mr Trump’s then rival, Ted Cruz, had had an affair with his former employee, the CNN commentator Amanda Carpenter.

Ms Carpenter said the claim was a “conspiracy theory” and admitted it had been “very hard to have my character called into question”.

Mr Cruz dismissed the allegations as “complete and utter lies”, calling them “a tabloid smear that has come from Donald Trump and his henchmen”.

Mr Scavino first met Mr Trump in 1990, when he was 16 and working as a caddy at a golf club in New York. Mr Trump reportedly told him “You’ll work for me one day”. The businessman later bought the golf club and promoted Mr Scavino to be its manager.

Last year the long-time Trump confidant was appointed to lead the Republican’s social media operation. After Mr Trump’s election win in November it was announced that Mr Scavino would fill a similar role in the White House.

The 40-year-old is considered to be fiercely loyal to his long-term boss. Asked by CNN last year whether there was “anything [Mr Trump] could say or do that would lead you to abandon him”, he replied: “No”.

He felt “fired up and pissed off” when people criticised his boss, he added.

The clarification of who is behind the POTUS tweets was made after the first tweet from the account in Donald Trump’s name contained a spelling error. Mr Trump wrote that he was “honered” to have been sworn in as president.

The tweet was quickly deleted and re-posted with the correct spelling, but not before a number of people had replied querying the President’s spelling.

It is not the first time Mr Trump has misspelled words on Twitter. During the Republican primary he called rival Marco Rubio a “leightweight chocker” rather than a “lightweight choker”. And in December, he tweeted saying China’s seizure of a US Navy research drone was an “unpresidented” act. The correct spelling is “unprecedented”.