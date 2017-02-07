Donald Trump has already acted in violation of the US Constitution and should now be impeached by Congress, two American legal experts have claimed.

James C. Nelson, a former Montana Supreme Court judge, and John Bonifaz, the president of Free Speech for People, said the Republican has breached the very first article of the Constitution, which bans holders of public office from receiving financial benefits from foreign governments.

A number of overseas governments and state-owned companies use Mr Trump's businesses.

In moves designed to mitigate conflicts of interest, Mr Trump has moved his assets into a trust managed by his sons and pledged he will have no direct involvement in his companies during his time in office. Mr Trump also promised his businesses would make "no new foreign deals whatsoever" during his presidency and vowed to ensure any domestic deals were signed off by an independent ethics adviser.

A number of other legal experts have previously raised similar concerns over the issue of conflicts of interest, and some liberal campaign groups have already filed lawsuits against the Republican alleging he is acting unconstitutionally.

Writing in Time magazine, Mr Nelson and Mr Bonifaz said: “To address this unprecedented corruption of the Oval Office and this threat to our Constitution and our democracy, we believe Congress must move forward now with an impeachment investigation of President Trump.

“The President’s possible conflicts of interest have become increasingly apparent.

“In the meantime, instead of starting to “make America great again,” the 45th President should read the Constitution and “make the President honest again.”

Mr Trump is “first and foremost a businessman with significant financial interests and governmental entanglements all over the globe”, many of which are “veiled in complicated corporate technicalities and lack transparency”, they added.

In pictures: Protests, pomp and Donald Trump







30 show all In pictures: Protests, pomp and Donald Trump

























































1/30 President-elect Donald Trump acknowledges guests as he arrives on the platform at the US Capitol in Washington DC Getty Images

2/30 Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Melania Trump looks on during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington AP

3/30 President Donald Trump shakes hands with Justice John Roberts after taking the oath at inauguration ceremonies swearing in Trump as the 45th president of the United States Reuters

4/30 President Donald Trump raises his fists after his inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol Getty

5/30 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump greets outgoing President Barack Obama before Trump is inaugurated during ceremonies on the Capitol in Washington Reuters

6/30 resident-elect Donald Trump arrives on the platform of the US Capitol in Washington DC Getty Images

7/30 Attendees partake in the inauguration ceremonies to swear in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States at the U.S. Capitol in Washington DC Reuters

8/30 US President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address during ceremonies at the US Capitol in Washington DC Getty

9/30 U.S. President Donald Trump waves with wife Melania during the Inaugural Parade in Washington DC Reuters

10/30 Protesters registered their rage against the new president Friday in a chaotic confrontation with police who used pepper spray and stun grenades in a melee just blocks from Donald Trump's inaugural parade route. Scores were arrested for trashing property and attacking officers AP

11/30 Demonstrators protest against US President Donald Trump in Washington DC Getty Images

12/30 A woman holds a sign before the start of the Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump at Freedom Plaza in Washington DC Getty Images

13/30 Anti-Trump protesters prepare banners for a protest against the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump, in Berlin REUTERS

14/30 Demonstrators shout slogans against US President-elect Donald Trump in Washington DC Getty Images

15/30 Demonstrators march, block foot traffic and clash with U.S. Capitol Police at the entry checkpoints for the Inauguration of Donald Trump Alamy Live News

16/30 Demonstrators display a banner as people arrive for US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington DC Getty Images

17/30 A man displays a placard as people lineup to get into the National Mall for the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump in Washington DC Getty Images

18/30 Protesters demonstrating against U.S. President Donald Trump raise their hands as they are surrounded by police on the sidelines of the inauguration in Washington DC Reuters

19/30 A demonstrator wearing a mask depicting Donald Trump protests outside the US Embassy in London Getty Images

20/30 Demonstrators hold placards as they protest outside the US Embassy in London Getty Images

21/30 Former US President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush arrive for the Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol Rex

22/30 Michelle Obama and Dr. Jill Biden share an umbrella as President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address at the inauguration in Washington DC Rex

23/30 Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton arrive on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington Reuters

24/30 U.S. Vice President Mike Pence takes the oath of office on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC Getty Images

25/30 Advisors to President-elect Donald Trump, Kellyanne Conway and Steve Bannon depart from services at St. John's Church during the Presidential Inauguration in Washington Reuters

26/30 Protesters demonstrating against U.S. President Donald Trump take cover as they are hit by pepper spray by police on the sidelines of the inauguration in Washington DC Reuters

27/30 An activist demonstrating against U.S. President Donald Trump is helped after being hit by pepper spray on the sidelines of the inauguration in Washington DC Reuters

28/30 A police officer tries to tackle a protester demonstrating against U.S. President Donald Trump Reuters/Adrees Latif

29/30 Police arrest and detain a protester in the street in Washington DC Rex

30/30 A police officer falls to the ground as another shoots pepper spray at protesters demonstrating against U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the inauguration in Washington DC Reuters

The Republican has repeatedly come under fire over potenial conflicts of interest. Last weekend he attended two events held at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Article 1, Section 9 of the US Constitution states holders of public office cannot “without the Consent of the Congress, accept of any present, emolument, office, or title, of any kind whatever, from any king, prince, or foreign state”.

Mr Nelson and Mr Bonifaz named 24 countries they said were involved in current or previous business deals with the President’s company, The Trump Organisation.

For example, the Qatari state airline and the state-owned Bank of China are both said to rent space at Trump Tower in New York, while government-owned media organisations in several countries reportedly to pay licence fees to produce versions of The Apprentice, Mr Trump’s reality TV show.

The embassies of a number of states, including Kuwait and Bahrain, have also reportedly held events at Mr Trump’s hotels, where room hire costs can run into many thousands of dollars. Mr Trump’s team has previously suggested he would donate the profits from such events to charity.