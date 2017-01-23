A group of constitutional scholars and legal experts, including former White House ethics lawyers, are filing a lawsuit accusing Donald Trump of violating the US constitution by allowing his hotels and other business operations to accept payments from foreign governments.

The legal action, brought by watchdog organisation Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), will seek a court order on Monday forbidding Trump from accepting such payments, which it will allege are forbidden by the Constitution's emoluments clause.

Such lawsuits are among the few outlets through which the administration can be challenged now that Republicans are in control of the government.

In a statement, the watchdog alleges that since Mr Trump refused to divest from his businesses, he is now getting cash and favours from foreign governments through guests and events at his hotels, leases in his buildings, and valuable real estate deals abroad.

“Trump does business with countries like China, India, Indonesia and the Philippines, and now that he is President, his company’s acceptance of any benefits from the governments of those countries violates the Constitution,” the statement reads.

“When Trump the president sits down to negotiate trade deals with these countries, the American people will have no way of knowing whether he will also be thinking about the profits of Trump the businessman.”

The legal action, which will not seek any monetary damages, will ask a federal court in New York to order the President to stop taking payments from foreign government entities, including those from patrons at Trump hotels and golf courses and loans for his office buildings from certain banks controlled by foreign governments.

The lawyers on the case reportedly include CREW’s board chair and vice-chair Norman Eisen and Richard Painter, the top ethics lawyers for the previous two presidents, as well as Constitutional law scholars Erwin Chemerinsky, Laurence H. Tribe and Zephyr Teachout.

CREW Executive Director Noah Bookbinder said: “We did not want to get to this point. It was our hope that President Trump would take the necessary steps to avoid violating the Constitution before he took office.

“He did not. His constitutional violations are immediate and serious, so we were forced to take legal action.”

Trump Inauguration protests around the World







1/14 Activists from Greenpeace display a message reading "Mr President, walls divide. Build Bridges!" along the Berlin wall in Berlin on January 20, 2017 to coincide with the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United State Getty

2/14 An activist holds up a sign at the "We Stand United" rally on the eve of US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration outside Trump International Hotel and Tower in New York on January 19, 2017 in New York Getty

3/14 Protesters burn a U.S. flag and a mock flag with pictures of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump outside the U.S. embassy in metro Manila, Philippines Getty

4/14 Filipino protestors hold placcards during a protest rally in front of the US embassy in Manila, Philippines, 20 January 2017. On the eve of President-elect Donald Trump's inaguration as the 45th president of the United States, Filipinos and Fil-Americans held a protest in front of the US embassy in Manila to denounce the incoming US president. Getty

5/14 Hong Kong police officers and security guards look on as an anarchist protester belonging to the Disrupt J20 movement sits after using a heavy duty D-lock and motorcycle lock to chain himself to a railing at the entrance gate to the Consulate General of the United States of America in Hong Kong to protest the inauguration of United States President-elect Donald Trump, Hong Kong, China, 20 January 2017. Two activists were arrested and taken away by Hong Kong police during the demonstration. Getty

6/14 A banner is unfurled on London's Tower Bridge, organised by Bridges Not Walls - a partnership between grassroots activists and campaigners working on a range of issues, formed in the wake of Donald Trump's election, which aims to build bridges to a world free from hatred and oppression. Getty

7/14 Protesters chain themselves to an entry point prior at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in Washington, DC, U.S. Getty

8/14 Bridges Not Walls banner dropped from Molenbeek bridge in Brussels, Belgium, 20 January 2017, in an Greenpeace action part of protests Wolrd protest in solidarity with people in the US, the day Donald Trump sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. Getty

9/14 A woman holds an anti-U.S. President-elect Donald Trump placard during a rally in Tokyo, Japan, Getty

10/14 A Palestinian protester holds a placard during a demonstration against the construction of Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank and against US President-elect Donald Trump, on January 20, 2017, near the settlement of Maale Adumim, east of Jerusalem Getty

11/14 Banners on North Bridge in Edinburgh as part of the Bridges Not Walls protest against US President Donald Trump on the day of his inauguration Getty

12/14 Russian artist Vasily Slonov (L) and his assistant carry a life-sized cutout, which is an artwork created by Slonov and titled "Siberian Inauguration", before its presentation on the occasion of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, in a street in Krasnoyarsk, Russia Getty

13/14 A woman holds a banner during a march to thank outgoing President Barack Obama and reject US President-elect Donald Trump before his inauguration at a park in Tokyo, Japan, 20 January 2017. EPA

14/14 Palestinian demonstrators protesting this week against a promise by Donald Trump to re-locate the US embassy to Jerusalem Reuters

“President Trump has made his slogan ‘America First, so you would think he would want to strictly follow the Constitution’s foreign emoluments clause, since it was written to ensure our government officials are thinking of Americans first, and not foreign governments.”

Earlier this month Mr Trump announced that he would hand control of his company to his two eldest sons, but that he would retain an ownership stake in a trust that holds his business assets while he is President — a deal that watchdogs said will not prevent conflicts of interest.

The billionaire also revealed that while making preparations for office, he was still involved with making decisions for the business, saying he had rejected a $2bn (£1.65bn) development deal in Dubai the previous weekend.