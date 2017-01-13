Donald Trump has pledged to compile a “full report” on the hacking of the US election within 90 days, after launching an attack on “sleazebag political operatives” behind a classified Russia dossier.

In a series of tweets on Friday morning, the US President-elect said his "people" would investigate alleged Kremlin-ordered hacking of the Democrats during the election.

The results of the inquiry will be ready before the end of April, the businessman claimed.

Trump calls leak "fake news" and "something that Nazi Germany would have done"

Mr Trump branded a document claiming Moscow holds incriminating material which could be used to blackmail him “phony allegations” and said they had been put together by “political opponents and a failed spy afraid of being sued".

He continued: “Totally made up facts by sleazebag political operatives, both Democrats and Republicans - FAKE NEWS! Russia says nothing exists.

“Probably released by "Intelligence" even knowing there is no proof, and never will be. My people will have a full report on hacking within 90 days!”

He then turned his attention to Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton, who was beaten in the November election, saying she had “no enthusiasm” and had “campaigned in the wrong states”.

The incoming president has vehemently denied allegations about coordination between his inner circle and Russians, which were included in the dossier said to be compiled by a former British intelligence agent.

The file also included unproven claims about unusual sexual activities by Mr Trump.

It had been circulating in Washington for months but only became known publicly following reports the intelligence community had briefed President Barack Obama and his successor on the dossier.

On Sunday, incoming chief of staff Reince Priebus said the New York property tycoon had accepted the US intelligence community's conclusion that Russia engaged in cyber attacks aimed at disrupting the presidential election.

In a news conference on Wednesday at Trump Tower the President-elect acknowledged that he believed Russia was behind the hacking.

“As far as hacking, I think it was Russia,” Mr Trump said.