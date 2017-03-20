Donald Trump is going to “get himself out of office soon”, a leading Democratic senator has claimed.

Dianne Feinstein suggested the President would quit before he was potentially forced out of office after anti-Trump protesters in Los Angeles demanded to know why more wasn’t being done by Congress to remove him from office.

“We know he is breaking the law every day," a protester asked the 83-year-old political veteran. "He has obvious dealings with Russia. There’s so many things he’s doing that are unconstitutional. How are we going to get him out?”

Sen. Dianne Feinstein holds impromptu Q&A with activists gathered to protest outside her L.A. fundraiser https://t.co/S2MxKGqCWT by @jpanzar — Allison Wisk (@allisonwisk) March 17, 2017

Hinting she might know more than she is able to let on, Ms Feinstein, who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, replied: “We have a lot of people looking into this. I think he’s going to get himself out.”

She went on to cite several potential conflicts of interests surrounding the Trump business empire, but she declined to say whether she thought the President had done anything that was worthy of impeachment.

“I can’t answer that right now,” she said.

Referencing recent trips to Dubai by Mr Trump’s sons, Donald Jr and Eric, where they opened a new golf club, she said: “I think sending sons to another country to make a financial deal for his company and then have that covered with Government expenses, I believe those Government expenses should not be allowed.

“We’re working on a bill that would do that now ... We’re working on a couple of bills that would deal with conflicts of interest.”

Ms Feinstein is not the first to suggest the billionaire tycoon may decide to quit the White House of his own volition.

Left-wing film-maker and social commentator Michael Moore – who predicted Mr Trump would win the election, went on to incorrectly suggest he could quit before his inauguration.

Devin Nunes : "Let me be clear. We know there was not a wiretap on Trump Tower"

Several commentators have predicted Mr Trump will be impeached at some point, including Allan Litchmann, dubbed the “Prediction Professor” after he correctly called every US election since 1984.

Richard Nixon is the only US President in history to have resigned before his certain impeachment over the Watergate scandal.

Presidents Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton were impeached by the House of Representatives but both were acquitted by the Senate.