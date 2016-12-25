A powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake has struck in Chile, leading officials to order an evacuation of coastal areas in anticipation of a potential tsunami.

The quake hit near the southern tip of Chiloe Island, about 25 miles (40 kilometres) southwest of Puerto Montt, at a depth of 20 miles (33 kilometres), the US Geological Survey reported.

The regional director for the national emergency service, Alejandro Verges, told TVN television that there were no immediate reports about damage.

Chile's naval oceanographic service declared a preventative tsunami alert and officials began evacuating coastal areas in the southern part of the country.

Chile's National Emergency Office (Onemi) said there were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries. Onemi chief Ricardo Toro called on Los Lagos residents to go to safe zones and abandon beaches.

The first tidal waves were expected to arrive at the shoreline in the Los Lagos area at 1pm local time (1600 GMT), Onemi said.

A much stronger magnitude 8.8 earthquake in February 2010 generated a tsunami and killed 524 people in Chile.

Additional reporting by agencies