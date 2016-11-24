A 7.2 magnitude earthquake has shaken El Salvador and Nicaragua, just an hour after a powerful hurricane hit the Caribbean coast.

Salvadoran authorities issued a tsunami alert as a precaution after the tremor, which struck around 75 miles off the coast of El Salvador, at a depth of 20 miles beneath the Pacific Ocean, according to the US Geological Survey.

Shaking was also felt in the Nicaraguan capital of Managua, and as far as the Costa Rican capital San Jose.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

Just one hour earlier, a powerful hurricane, Otto, packing winds of 10mph made landfall on Nicaragua's other coast.

The heavy rains it was offloading were likely to cause dangerous flooding and mud slides, according to the US National Hurricane Center.

Additional reporting by AFP