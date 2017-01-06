The man who is suspected of gunning down at least 13 people at Fort Lauderdale airport, killing five, has been named as a 26-year-old US citizen Esteban Santiago.

The suspect, who is unharmed and in custody, was reportedly photographed at the baggage area at terminal two at the Florida airport on Friday afternoon shortly after he opened fire.

He was speculated to be wearing a blue Star Wars T-shirt - based on a photograph and several media reports - although that fact has not been confirmed.

In the unconfirmed photograph, he was being taken away by two police officers.

US senator Bill Nelson said the suspect was carrying a military identification, but it was not clear whether the ID belonged to him.

NBC reported that Santiago had lived in Alaska and Naples, Florida. He was born in New Jersey.

According to Broward County Commissioner Chip LaMarca, the suspect allegedly travelled on a Canadian flight with a checked gun and took the weapon out of his bag when he landed at the airport in terminal 2.

He then allegedly went into the bathroom to load his gun before opening fire. That fact is also unconfirmed.

“Came out shooting people in baggage claim,” he said. “There were 13 total shot, 5 dead, 8 transported to hospital.”

He was reportedly apprehended by police when he had stopped to reload his gun and was taken into custody "without incident".

Authorities did not comment on what weapon he used or release any more details about him.

They told reporters they were at the “early stages of the investigation”.

Planes arriving at the airport on Friday afternoon may have to depart for other cities, and the airport was closed shortly after 1pm.