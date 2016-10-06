A female school teacher has reached a plea deal for having sex with a 16-year-old pupil.

Elizabeth Dillet, a 32-year-old from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has pleaded guilty of two counts of sexual assault of a child. The kindergarten teacher and athletic director apparently begged the teenagers parents not to report her.

The two first had sex at Dillet’s home and then one again a month later inside the school, according to the criminal complaint,

“She is our athletic director, kindergarten teacher, and has been a fantastic teacher,” said Mike Wolf, spokesman for St. Peter-Immanuel Lutheran School, according to Fox6now. “It might have been in athletics that they got to know each other. We must continue to pray for a peaceful resolution,” he added.

Dillet will be sentenced in December and is the third female teacher in Wisconsin to be accused of having sex with a male student this year. It is still unclear how the alleged relationship was uncovered and the school is offering counselling to the victim as well as other pupils and staff.